OpenAI has been rumoured to be developing an agentic phone for quite a while now. The rumour mill suggests that the ChatGPT maker wants to build an AI-focused smartphone with deeper integration between its software stack and hardware. While details about the device remain scarce, a new supply-chain report suggests that the company may have found a manufacturing partner. The purported handset will reportedly arrive in late 2027 or 2028.

OpenAI Smartphone Development

Citing supply chain sources, China's Securities Times reported that FIH Mobile has secured orders for OpenAI's smartphone project and will be responsible for assembling the finished devices. FIH Mobile, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as 02038.HK, is a Foxconn subsidiary that designs, manufactures and assembles smartphones and other electronic products.

Foxconn, meanwhile, is one of Apple's major iPhone assembly partners.

A separate report by Cailian Press suggests that OpenAI's first smartphone could arrive in late 2027 or 2028. It also claims that several companies from Apple's supply chain, including Luxshare Precision, Lingyi iTech and AAC Technologies, could supply components for the device. These companies are reportedly expected to play roles beyond final assembly.

The latest report also differs from earlier information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In April, Kuo said OpenAI was working with MediaTek and Qualcomm on custom smartphone processors, with Luxshare potentially serving as the exclusive system co-design and manufacturing partner. At the time, mass production of the processors was reportedly targeted for 2028.

However, Kuo revised the expected timeline in May, claiming that OpenAI was accelerating development and could begin mass production in the first half of 2027. The phone was also tipped to use a customised MediaTek Dimensity 9600-based chipset, potentially built using TSMC's 2nm-class process.

Foxconn and OpenAI already have an existing business relationship. The two companies announced a partnership last year focused on AI data centre equipment. Foxconn Chairman Young Liu also said in late October that the companies were discussing additional joint projects. However, neither company has publicly confirmed that the discussions include a smartphone.