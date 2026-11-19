Samsung is reportedly developing a new pair of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Active, aimed at users who need a secure fit during workouts. The earbuds are expected to use an in-ear design with hooks that wrap around the ears, giving them a different look from Samsung's regular models. They could also support active noise cancellation (ANC), 360 Audio and IP68-rated protection against dust and water. The South Korean tech giant has not yet announced the earbuds or confirmed these details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Active Features (Expected)

According to a SammyGuru report, Samsung's One UI 9.5 beta contains several references to the upcoming Galaxy Buds Active, revealing details about their design and features. The earbuds are expected to have an in-ear design with hooks that wrap around the ears, unlike the open-ear Galaxy Buds On. Samsung's software also reportedly includes two types of ear tips, customisable touch controls and a fit test. The earbuds are said to carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy Buds Active are expected to come with ANC, adjustable ambient sound and 360 Audio. The software reportedly also points to a few other audio options, including UHQ playback at up to 96kHz, Super Wideband speech, an equaliser, dialogue enhancement and a Gaming mode. However, UHQ playback may only work when the earbuds are paired with a compatible Galaxy device.

The purported Galaxy Buds Active are also expected to work with Auto Switch, which should make it easier to move between a Galaxy phone, tablet or other compatible Samsung device. They are also said to support Auracast, so users can listen to audio broadcasts from supported devices. Samsung's Modes and Routines feature could add a little more convenience, letting users set the earbuds to automatically change their equaliser or spatial audio settings.

The software reportedly does not appear to include wear-detection sensors, so removing an earbud may not automatically pause playback. Features like head gestures and head tracking for 360 Audio also seem to be absent. However, the Galaxy Buds Active's feature list reportedly includes Find My Earbuds, notification reading, firmware updates, diagnostics, widgets, and left-right audio balance controls. This suggests users may have to pause playback manually when removing an earbud, while adjusting audio settings and managing other functions through the Galaxy Wearable app.

An icon of the rumoured Galaxy Buds Active charging case suggests it could be larger than existing Galaxy Buds cases, although its battery capacity is still unknown. Samsung has yet to announce the earbuds or share details on pricing and the launch timeline.