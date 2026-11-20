The first thing you notice about Grand Theft Auto 6 isn't the eye-melting detail in every visible and hidden corner of its glorious open world. Nor is it the interconnected simulation that underpins it all. And it's not how believable, how viscerally real that simulation feels. The first thing you notice about this extraordinary game is how chill it is about all those things.

GTA 6 isn't in a rush to show you the airtight consistency of its many, many moving parts. In fact, the game wants you to relax, slow down, fix the leaks in your roof, shoot the shit with your friends, and decide which way your couch should face. It wants you to take in the view before worrying about the big picture. It wants you to find a daily routine, do your chores, and get on with your day. It wants you to live on the quiet edge of this impossible carnival before things go inevitably loud. Grand Theft Auto 6's extravagance can wait; I want to fully enjoy its restraint.

And that's what I've been doing in my first seven or so hours of the game after it launched last night. I'm playing it like a Sims sequel. After an understated introduction and a brief tutorial section, GTA 6 puts you in control of Jason, one of the game's two protagonists, in the small coastal town of Key Lento in the first chapter. And aside from odd jobs for his boss Brian and some shenanigans with his friend Cal, you get to experience the slow life of a small town. At the heart of the first chapter is Jason's safehouse, a seaside shack with everything you need for blissful living: a view of the sea, a deck, a boat, and plenty of sun.

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Life is good in GTA 6, at least in its early hours

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games/ Screenshot – Manas Mitul

Developer Rockstar Games has said it took inspiration from hideouts in Red Dead Redemption 2 to craft safehouses in GTA 6. That influence is immediately apparent in the game. Safehouses in older Grand Theft Auto titles were little more than just a roof over your head where you dropped in once in a while to sleep and save your game. In GTA 6, Jason's house is a home.

It is cosy, lived in, and full of things to do. You can sit on the couch, watch TV, flip through magazines, put on the radio and work out at the home gym on your deck with a view of the sea. You can crack open a cold one and scroll through the Snapmatic feed, the game's version of Instagram. You can pour some coffee, eat a protein bar, or go buy some groceries if you'd like to stock your fridge. You can take a shower, fix your hairstyle, and pick an outfit before heading out. You can shoot some hoops in the yard, take the boat out to fish, or go kayaking. All of this is available right from the get-go at the first safehouse in the game, before you even begin to explore the little seaside town around you. As Jason, I took my time indulging in these languid experiences.

Jason's safehouse is a lived-in home brimming with detail

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games/ Screenshot – Manas Mitul

Even in the first chapter of the game, you can clearly see that Grand Theft Auto 6 is full of such evolutions. Like safehouses, missions have also been vastly expanded in scope. Rockstar has often been criticised for creating incredibly free open worlds and filling them with straitjacketed missions. But GTA 6 lets you take more than one path to completing your objective. In one early mission, Jason has to infiltrate a drug hideout to save an acquaintance. Here, you could go in guns blazing, or you could sneak around, take out a few enemies stealthily, and get to the objective without shedding any blood—not too dissimilar from the open approach to missions in a Far Cry game. The consequences of your choices run deep, too. Grand Theft Auto 6 comes with a criminal profile system, much like Red Dead Redemption 2's Honour system. If you indulge in wanton violence, you will be profiled as an aggressive, hardened criminal and could face major story repercussions down the line. But if you keep violence to a minimum and deal with a situation without blasting guns, the game will profile you as a professional. This could open up lucrative opportunities for you later that may not be available if you're overtly violent.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has also radically upgraded its non-player characters (NPCs) who populate the beautiful game world. Rockstar set up a dedicated team of developers to work just on NPCs and their behaviour. The result is a world that feels truly alive. NPCs come with a wide variety of personalities and body types, and multiple lines of dialogue and queries. GTA 6 also borrows Red Dead Redemption 2's interaction system, allowing you to hold the left trigger on your controller and start talking to any character in the open world. These conversations can lead to a new job, a funny back-and-forth, or an altercation. NPCs can also be aggressive if you test their patience. They aren't helpless ragdolls waiting for you to mow them down like in Grand Theft Auto 5. Some of them might also be armed and could start shooting if you get on their nerves. It is Florida after all.

GTA 6's open world is packed with NPCs

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games/ Screenshot – Manas Mitul

Driving and shooting have been improved, too. Cars behave more realistically in collisions and can flip over and roll. Driving feels like it strikes a middle ground between the floaty vehicle physics of GTA 4 and the arcade-style handling of GTA 5. The inventory system has also been borrowed from Red Dead Redemption 2. You cannot carry a full arsenal of weapons at all times. Instead, you must stash long guns in your car's trunk, just as you did with weapons on your horse in RDR 2.

On the surface, it may seem that Grand Theft Auto 6 replicates mechanics from Rockstar's last game. But if you look deeper, you'll see each mechanic has been refined with obsessive attention to detail. The most obvious upgrade is spontaneous NPC interactions that lead to small, fun side quests. These experiences showed up as a marker when you approached them on the map in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. But in GTA 6, these scripted encounters occur seamlessly within the open world. You stumble upon people arguing or a drug deal going down, decide to interfere, and see where that takes you. GTA 6's world reacts convincingly to you and your actions while keeping the underlying forces guiding these experiences invisible.

Driving and vehicles have been vastly improved in GTA 6

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games/ Screenshot – Manas Mitul

Visually, Grand Theft Auto 6 is pushing the limits of what's possible on current-gen consoles. The game targets 30fps, but on base PS5, I've seen performance dip into the mid-20s and lower. Considering the game's presentation, the density and detail of its world, and the sheer scale of it all, the technical issues are understandable, even if they may hinder some. But I doubt dropped framerates will stop anyone from enjoying the game.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been carrying a mountain of expectations for the better part of a decade. People have talked about it like it could be a make-or-break moment for the industry itself. It seems, though, that Rockstar Games, somehow, has managed to craft an experience that lives up to the exaggerated and frankly unhealthy hype around the title, even if it has gone about it in ways that are unfriendly to the consumer. The artistry of GTA 6 and its stunning open world, however, is undeniable.

Stay tuned for our in-depth review of GTA VI.