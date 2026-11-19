Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in India earlier this year, in March. Since its debut, the tablet has seen multiple price hikes in India. Other Redmi tablets have also seen price hikes. The company has again raised prices for the Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2 Pro, and Redmi Pad 2. The new pricing is currently live on the company's website. The revisions apply across RAM and storage configurations, as well as connectivity options. This adds to the series of price hikes by most OEMs amid the ongoing RAM shortage.

The tech giant has updated the Xiaomi India online store to reflect the revised prices. The Xiaomi Pad 8 is now listed at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, while the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 47,999. This marks a Rs. 1,000 price hike for both models, up from Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is now available on the Xiaomi India online store starting at Rs. 29,999 for the Wi-Fi-only 8GB + 128GB option. The starting price of the 5G connectivity model has been revised to Rs. 32,999. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is now priced at Rs. 35,999, while the bundle with the stylus costs Rs. 39,499. Like the Xiaomi Pad 8, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G has also seen a Rs. 1,000 price hike across variants.

Lastly, the Redmi Pad 2 price in India now starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB model and Rs. 21,999 for the 4G version. Meanwhile, the Redmi Pad 2 4G LTE's 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 256GB with Pen models are now listed at Rs. 24,999, Rs. 26,999, and Rs. 30,499, respectively, marking a Rs. 1,000 price increase for each variant.

However, the Wi-Fi-only 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of the Redmi Pad 2 saw the biggest price jump, up Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 23,999 from Rs. 21,999. For reference, the Redmi Pad 2 was launched in India in June 2025 at a starting price of Rs. Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant. Hence, the recent series of hikes marks a Rs. 7,000 jump since launch.

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