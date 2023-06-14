Technology News
Madhav Sheth Departs Realme India After Five-Year Stint, Founder Sky Li to Oversee India Operations: Details

Sheth said he will remain a strategic advisor for Realme's development strategy, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2023 17:14 IST
Madhav Sheth Departs Realme India After Five-Year Stint, Founder Sky Li to Oversee India Operations: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Madhav Sheth unveils Realme's 150W wired fast charging technology at MWC 2022

Highlights
  • Madhav Sheth joined Realme India in 2018
  • He was appointed VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) in 2023
  • Sheth oversaw the growth of the company over a five-year period

Madhav Sheth on Wednesday announced his departure from Realme India, after five years at the Chinese smartphone maker. He stepped down as Realme India CEO earlier this year, and was appointed Vice President for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global). Sheth joined the firm in 2018, helping the company emerge as a popular Android smartphone brand in the country following the launch of the Realme 2. Sheth issued a statement announcing his exit and revealed that the company's operations in the region will now be overseen by Founder and CEO Sky Li. 

Sheth posted a letter on Twitter stating that after discussions with Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li, it was time for him to contribute his share to the country's export business. Sheth also said he would remain a strategic advisor to Realme India for its "development strategy, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions."

“After five years at Realme, it's time for me to move on and start a new journey. Realme has been an integral part of my life, a brand that was more than just an organisation; it has been my home, passion, and purpose. I am proud of everything we accomplished together over the past five years as we grew the brand and watched it proliferate,” Sheth said in the letter.

Last week, ET Telecom reported that Sheth was in talks with Noida-based PSAV Global, Honor's partner in India, to help the Chinese smartphone introduce its handsets in the country. At the time Sheth did not comment on his discussions with the firm, according to the report.

While Realme India is yet to formally announce his successor, Sheth stated that Li would oversee Realme India's operations in the country. A company spokesperson said that Realme's operations in India would continue seamlessly.

“We extend our warmest wishes to Madhav for a successful future ahead. While we bid farewell to Madhav, we want to assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that Realme's operations will continue seamlessly. Our commitment to providing high-quality products, exceptional user experiences, and innovative technologies remains unwavering. We will continue to drive the brand forward, delivering outstanding products and services to our customers worldwide.” the Realme spokesperson stated.

Comments

Madhav Sheth, Realme India, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
