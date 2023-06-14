Technology News
Gmail's 'Help Me Write' Feature is Now Available to Enrolled Testers on Android, iOS: Report

Google's Help Me Write feature is one of many AI-powered features coming to Google Photos, Google Maps, and other Google services.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2023 15:56 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

Google explained the step-by-step guide to use Help Me Write in Gmail

Highlights
  • 'Help Me Write' for Gmail was announced at Google I/O 2023
  • The feature is available to desktop users via Workspace Labs
  • Help Me Write will also be made available on Google Docs

Google announced a new 'Help Me Write' feature at its annual Google I/O 2023 event, alongside other features based on artificial intelligence (AI). The AI-based writing enhancement tool will work in Gmail and Google Docs, and the had revealed that the feature would roll out to Google Workspace who enrolled to test the feature. It is now available to testers who have enrolled in the Workspace Labs program, on iOS and Android.

According to a 9to5Google report, the search giant's AI-powered Help Me Write feature has started rolling out to Workspace Labs testers on Gmail for Android and iOS. Until now, the Help Me Write feature in Gmail was only available for desktop users as part of Workspace Labs. The feature will help drafting emails by composing a draft based on the prompts provided by the user.

Google has also explained how to use the new AI-enabled Help Me Write feature in Gmail to compose an email via its support page. Users can tap the compose button on Gmail for iOS and Android, and select the Help Me Write feature located at the bottom right side of the screen. Enter a prompt like “A thank you letter for my job interview” or “A Job Application.” Once done, the AI will generate a mail that users can edit or make changes before hitting the send button.

Notably, users can also send feedback about the generated text or create a new version of the text by simply tapping “Recreate.” The Help Me Write feature will also be made available to Google Docs, however, the exact rollout timeline is yet to be revealed by Google.

At Google I/O 2023, the company also announced it would offer AI-powered features on Google Photos. A new Magic Editor tool for Google Photos was unveiled at I/O 2023 which is said to add missing details in images where objects are partially visible is coming to the service in the coming months. It will also allow users move subjects in an image after it has been captured. The Magic Editor for Google Photos will arrive later in 2023, according to the company. 

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Gmail, Gmail Help Me Write
Gmail's 'Help Me Write' Feature is Now Available to Enrolled Testers on Android, iOS: Report
