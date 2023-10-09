Honor 90 5G was launched in India in September by HTech. The phone was initially released in China earlier this year in May. This phone marked the re-entry of Honor phones to the Indian market. HTech, a private firm partly owned by PSAV Global, is said to begin manufacturing and distributing Honor products in India. The Honor 90 comes with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. It gets zero bloatware and will get two years of Android software updates in the country. In a recent interview, HTech's CEO Madhav Sheth discussed some of the company's ongoing and upcoming plans.

In an interview with the Economic Times, Sheth claimed that HTech has already invested Rs. 400 crore in aiming to set up operations and distribution networks for the Honor brand in India. He also confirmed that the company will launch more products in the next few months although he did not spell out the specifics. Sheth added that HTech is also in discussion with three contract manufacturers in the country and plans to start local manufacturing of Honor smartphones by the first quarter of 2024, that is the January-March period.

As part of the global Honor family, Sheth confirms that India is considered to be a key growing market and added that the company's 2024 strategy is in place. He claims that the firm has “something big” planned for the Indian market but did not disclose any details.

With the Honor 90 5G, HTech targets the sale of 50,000 units across online and offline channels during the ongoing festive season. According to Sheth, the company has started rolling out festive offers worth Rs. 60 crore in an attempt to boost their sales.

Notably, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale kicked off on October 8 and the Honor 90 5G is receiving some significant deals and offers owing to that. During the sale, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone can be purchased for a price as low as Rs. 26,999, while the 12GB + 512GB variant can be bought at Rs. 29,999, including all offers. The handset is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.