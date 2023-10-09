Technology News
  Honor to Start Manufacturing in India in Q1 2024, HTech Invests Rs. 400 Crore in India: CEO Madhav Sheth

Honor to Start Manufacturing in India in Q1 2024, HTech Invests Rs. 400 Crore in India: CEO Madhav Sheth

Honor 90 5G is currently offered in India at discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2023 11:16 IST
Honor to Start Manufacturing in India in Q1 2024, HTech Invests Rs. 400 Crore in India: CEO Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 5G (pictured) was launched in India in September

Highlights
  • Honor 90 launched in India in two storage variants
  • The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • The Honor 90 supports 30W wired fast charging
Honor 90 5G was launched in India in September by HTech. The phone was initially released in China earlier this year in May. This phone marked the re-entry of Honor phones to the Indian market. HTech, a private firm partly owned by PSAV Global, is said to begin manufacturing and distributing Honor products in India. The Honor 90 comes with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. It gets zero bloatware and will get two years of Android software updates in the country. In a recent interview, HTech's CEO Madhav Sheth discussed some of the company's ongoing and upcoming plans.

In an interview with the Economic Times, Sheth claimed that HTech has already invested Rs. 400 crore in aiming to set up operations and distribution networks for the Honor brand in India. He also confirmed that the company will launch more products in the next few months although he did not spell out the specifics. Sheth added that HTech is also in discussion with three contract manufacturers in the country and plans to start local manufacturing of Honor smartphones by the first quarter of 2024, that is the January-March period.

As part of the global Honor family, Sheth confirms that India is considered to be a key growing market and added that the company's 2024 strategy is in place. He claims that the firm has “something big” planned for the Indian market but did not disclose any details.

With the Honor 90 5G, HTech targets the sale of 50,000 units across online and offline channels during the ongoing festive season. According to Sheth, the company has started rolling out festive offers worth Rs. 60 crore in an attempt to boost their sales.

Notably, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale kicked off on October 8 and the Honor 90 5G is receiving some significant deals and offers owing to that. During the sale, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone can be purchased for a price as low as Rs. 26,999, while the 12GB + 512GB variant can be bought at Rs. 29,999, including all offers. The handset is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colour options.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 90

Honor 90

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, HTech, Madhav Sheth, HTech CEO Madhav Sheth, Honor 90 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

