Honor has confirmed it will return to India and the Chinese smartphone maker will launch new models in the country soon. Nearly three years after the company started to rely on Noida-based PSAV Global to distribute its smartphones in India, Honor is expected to introduce phones that were unveiled in the Chinese market earlier this year, such as the Honor 90. The company recently began teasing a comeback in the country via its Honor Tech India accounts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Madhav Sheth, who stepped down in June as Realme Vice President for Business and Corporate Strategy, took to X to tease the launch of new Honor-branded smartphones in India. Sheth, who recently confirmed his association with the Chinese phone maker did not specify which handset would be the first to arrive in the country. A recent report suggests that the Honor 90 will be launched in India in September.

Exciting News Alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech. #FeelTheFreedom #FeelTheHonor #TechForIndians https://t.co/bdam3GZxhy — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 15, 2023

Honor 90 specifications (expected)

Earlier this year, the company launched the Honor 90 alongside the Honor 90 Pro in China with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photos and videos, the Honor 90 is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera. The triple rear camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Meanwhile, selfies and video chats are handled by a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Honor 90 has up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, W-Fi- 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.