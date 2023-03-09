Realme Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the tech brand, may launch soon. Realme's foldable smartphone has been in rumours for quite a while and most recently the company Vice President Madhav Sheth has hinted at its Flip and Fold handsets. Sheth on Twitter asked followers about their preferences for a foldable phone by Realme. He suggested Realme Fold and Realme Flip options. Foldable smartphones are becoming a common form factor for premium smartphones. Besides Samsung, brands including Vivo, Oppo, Tecno, and Xiaomi have foldable smartphones in their portfolio.

Madhav Sheth on Thursday took to Twitter to ask people about their preferences for a foldable phone by Realme. He has asked followers whether they want the Realme Flip or Realme Fold as the next product, suggesting that the company is working on either of the two or both. The Chinese smartphone brand has not released a foldable phone yet.

Realme hasn't yet announced any specifications of its foldable handset so far. The company's sister firm OnePlus recently teased its foldable smartphone, which is slated to release in Q3 this year.

Samsung currently dominates the foldable smartphone market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the latest foldable devices from the South Korean brand. Improvements in foldable display technology and increasing demand for foldables have also forced other companies to focus on foldable smartphones.

Huawei, Motorola, and Xiaomi have also unveiled new foldable models. Huawei has the Mate X and Mate X2 foldable smartphones in its portfolio, while the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, and Moto Razr 2022 debuted in China last year. Another BBK Electronics-owned brand, Vivo marked its presence in the space by unwrapping Vivo X Fold in China. The Vivo X Fold 2, the purported successor to the Vivo X Fold, is said to be in the works. Tecno, unveiled its first foldable phone, Phantom V Fold, at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023.

In December last year, Oppo unveiled the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. The upcoming Realme's foldable handsets could compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, and Motorola Razr 2022.

