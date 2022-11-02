Technology News
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC May Launch on November 8, Said to Perform Better than Apple A16 Bionic SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC could be paired with an Immortalis-G715 GPU.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 13:27 IST
Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek 9200 SoC is said to offer better graphics performance than Apple A16 Bionic chip

Highlights
  • MediaTek 9200 SoC may pack Cortex-X3, Cortex-A715 cores
  • It achieved 228fps in the ES 3.1 test, 328fps in the ES 3.0 test
  • The Vivo X90 series may be among the first phones to feature this chipset

MediaTek has teased the arrival of a new flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset, which is believed to be the Dimensity 9200 SoC. It is said to be paired with an Immortalis-G715 GPU, which offers hardware-level ray tracing. The GFXBench graphics benchmark test results of this chipset have seemingly also surfaced. A reliable tipster claims that the Dimensity 9200 SoC's GPU performance outshines the Apple A16 Bionic chip featured in the latest iPhone 14 series. A previous report claims MediaTek's upcoming chipset outperforms Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in the AnTuTu benchmark test.

MediaTek has confirmed that its next flagship chipset — believed to be the Dimensity 9200 SoC — will be revealed on November 8 at 2:30pm CST/ 12pm IST. The company has not delved into any other details regarding this upcoming event.

In related news, tipster Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce) has shared the alleged GFXBench test results of the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. Supposedly being paired with an Immortalis-G715 GPU, this upcoming flagship chipset is said to have achieved 228fps in the ES 3.1 test. Meanwhile, it purportedly reached 328fps in the ES 3.0 test.

The tipster claims that Dimensity 9200 SoC's GFXBench test performance is equivalent to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, it is said to outperform the Apple A16 Bionic chip in the GPU department.

A recent report mentions that the Dimensity 9200 SoC could feature a combination of Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 cores, paired with an Immortalis-G715 GPU. This chipset is said to offer improved imaging performance. Furthermore, this chipset is claimed to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in the AnTuTu benchmark test. Rumours suggest that the Vivo X90 series could be among the first smartphones to be powered by this next-generation chipset from MediaTek.

Comments

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
