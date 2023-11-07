Technology News
MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Flagship Mobile Chipset Debuts With Four Cortex-X4 CPUs, Boosted GPU, More

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 comes with Arm's 12-core Immortalis-G720 MC13 GPU.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2023 10:19 IST
Photo Credit: MediaTek

imensity 9300 supports the latest LPDDR5T RAM at 9,600Mbps speeds

Highlights
  • Dimensity 9300 is built on 3rd generation TSMC 4nm chip production
  • New will be adopted by global smartphone brands
  • Dimensity 9300 comes with enhanced AI capabilities
MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC was announced on Monday (November 6) as the latest mobile processor from MediaTek. It comes with a new CPU setup and is claimed to offer notable AI, graphics, and display improvements. The latest flagship chipset from MediaTek is built on TSMC's third-generation 4nm process technology and is expected to power top Chinese Android handsets. The Dimensity 9300 features a single prime core — a Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.25GHz alongside 3x Cortex-X4 cores and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. The new mobile platform is claimed to be 33 percent more power efficient than the older model — Dimensity 9200.

Just weeks after Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, MediaTek has announced Dimensity 9300 with some significant improvements over last year's Dimensity 9200. The new mobile platform packs a prime CPU core Cortex-X4 with a clock speed of 3.25GHz, alongside 3x Cortex-X4 cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores with a relatively slow speed of 2.0GHz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, in contrast, has five A720 performance cores with up to 3.2GHz clock speed. The latest MediaTek mobile processor is claimed to be 33 percent more power efficient than last year's Dimensity 9200, while providing a 40 percent multi-core performance upgrade.

The MediaTek CPU, built on 3rd generation TSMC 4nm chip production, also marks the debut of Arm's 12-core Immortalis-G720 MC13 GPU with hardware-based ray tracing for gaming and is said to be 46 percent more powerful than its predecessor. It is also claimed to use 40 percent less power than Dimensity 9200. The Dimensity 9300 also possess enhanced AI capabilities and an upgraded AI processing unit APU 790.

Further, the Dimensity 9300 supports the latest LPDDR5T RAM at 9,600Mbps speeds and UFS 4.0 storage with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ) support. It supports WQHD panels with a 180Hz refresh rate or 4K at 120Hz. It supports dual-active displays for foldable and Google's Ultra HDR display format in Android 14. The chipset continues to offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Up to 320-megapixel camera is now supported and the maximum video capture resolution stands at 8K30 (4,320x7,690 ) or 4K60 ( 2,160x3,840). It also comprises an R16 5G model with support for 4CC-CA sub-6GHz.

The flagship mobile chip by MediaTek will be adopted by global smartphone brands including Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, and Redmi. Phones powered by the new chip are expected to debut later this month. Vivo's X100 series will be the first to pack the new Dimensity 9300 under the hood. They might rival Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC-powered Xiaomi 14 series.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
MediaTek Dimensity 9300, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Features, MediaTek Dimensity 9200, MediaTek
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
