MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU Clock Speeds Leaked, Said to Be Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

MediaTek is expected to position the Dimensity 9300 as a direct rival to Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 October 2023 14:49 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU Clock Speeds Leaked, Said to Be Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC is compatible with LPDDR5x memory and UFS 4.0 storage

Highlights
  • New leak shed light on some more specifications of Dimensity 9300
  • Dimensity 9300 might pack a prime CPU core with up to 3.25GHz speed
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip runs on Dimensity 9200 SoC
MediaTek releases a new flagship smartphone chipset every year and the Dimensity 9300 is expected to break cover soon. The upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is expected to debut as an upgrade over the Dimensity 9200 SoC that powers handsets like Oppo Find N3 Flip, and Vivo X90 series. The Taiwanese semiconductor company is yet to confirm details about the new chip, but ahead of it, frequency details of Dimensity 9300 have leaked online. It is said to follow 1+3+4 architecture and is claimed to be 10 percent faster than Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is believed to pack four Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo has suggested their clock speeds. As per the tipster, the new smartphone chip will feature a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.25GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 2.85GHz, and four cores capped at 2.0GHz.

MediaTek is expected to position the Dimensity 9300 as a direct rival to Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The latter is said to include a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, five cores with a clock speed of 2.96GHz, and two cores capped at 2.27GHz. Based on the CPU clock speeds, the tipster claims that Dimensity 9300 will be 10 percent faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is also expected to offer some efficiency and performance improvements over the Dimensity 9200 SoC. The latter is compatible with LPDDR5x memory, UFS 4.0 storage, and packs an Arm Cortex-X3 core at 3.05GHz, three Arm Cortex-A715 cores at 2.85GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A510 cores at 1.8GHz. These CPU cores are made utilising TSMC's 2nd generation 4nm process.

The Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find N3 Flip, and Vivo X90 series are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC. Meanwhile, the upcoming Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to run on the Dimensity 9300 SoC.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Losses Alongside Majority Altcoins, Stablecoins See Profits

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU Clock Speeds Leaked, Said to Be Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
