Moto X40, the upcoming handset from the Lenovo-owned company is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, among other features. The smartphone was teased by the company online recently, and is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Moto X30 that was launched in China last year. A Motorola smartphone with model number XT2301-5 has also appeared on China's TENAA certification site. The listing is believed to be that of the Moto X40.

The upcoming Moto X40 is said to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as per a report by PhoneArena, who managed to get their hands on a TENAA listing of the phone. The handset is expected to come in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage as well as 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The battery capacity of the X40 could vary between 4,500mAh for the under-screen camera variant and 5,000mAh battery for the standard variant, which is meant to be exclusive to China.

As mentioned earlier, the Moto X40 was teased by the Chinese company online. The phone has been tipped to run on a new flagship platform, paired with LPDDR5X RAM. The Motorola smartphone with model number XT2301-5, spotted on TENAA, includes some renders of the handset. The front of the phone suggests it will sport a hole-punch cutout on display, while the back view shows a triple rear camera setup.

Earlier reports have indicated that the Moto X40 could sport an OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The rear camera setup of the Moto X40 is said to include two 50-megapixel sensors along with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is expected to carry a 60-megapixel selfie sensor as well. The battery is said to support 68W fast charging.

The Moto X40 is expected to come in 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.5mm measurements and weigh 196g. The handset could succeed the Moto Edge X30, which was launched in China in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

