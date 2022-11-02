Samsung Galaxy S23 series is believed to be in the works. The complete lineup was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database recently. These listings could suggest that Samsung might soon unveil the successor to the Galaxy S22 lineup, which debuted earlier this year. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S23 series might debut this year or early 2023. This flagship lineup from Samsung is expected to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were spotted on BIS. These Samsung smartphones are said to have the model numbers SM-S911B/DS, SM-S916B, and SM-S918B/DS, respectively.

In related news, the Galaxy S23 Ultra recently surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking database. The listed handset with the model number SM-S918U is powered by a chipset codenamed "kalama", which could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It packs 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy S23 Ultra received a single-core score of 1,521 points and a multi-core score of 4,689 points. Furthermore, the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have reportedly also achieved 3C certification.

These Galaxy S23 series handsets were listed alongside three unrecognised devices bearing the model numbers SM-K741B/DS, SM-K746B/DS, and SM-K748B/DS. The existence of these models could suggest that Samsung might be planning to bring back the Galaxy K series.

The South Korean tech giant had previously launched the Galaxy K Zoom back in 2014. This was a camera-focused smartphone featuring a 20.7-megapixel BSI CMOS primary sensor along with a Xenon flash. It also featured optical image stabilisation (OIS) and offered 10x optical zoom. Unfortunately, the BIS listing does not include any details surrounding these possible Galaxy K series smartphones.

