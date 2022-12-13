Meizu 20 series, comprising the Meizu 20 and Meizu 20 Pro smartphones, is believed to be in the works as the next-generation flagship lineup from the Chinese smartphone maker. Ahead of the launch of the handsets, a charger associated with the Meizu 20 lineup has reportedly been spotted on The Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website. The listing has indicated that the latest smartphone series from the Chinese smartphone maker may arrive with support for 80W fast charging. The charger spotted on the certification database is reportedly manufactured by a firm whose customers include Meizu, HTC, Oppo, LG, Nokia, and Reliance Jio.

Tipster Whylab spotted a charger by Aohai Technology that is believed to be paired with the Meizu 20 series on China's 3C certification database bearing the model number UP2040. The listing reveals the charger supports charging at 80W. According to a report by Gizmochina, this may be an indication of the purported Meizu 20 series arriving with 80W fast charging support.

The tipster also noted that the charger listed on the certification website could support 11V/6A 66W, 20V/4A 80W Max, or 20V/3.25A 65W PPS charging.

The flagship smartphone series from Meizu, which includes the purported vanilla Meizu 20 and Meizu 20 Pro has been tipped to arrive with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, according to the report. The Meizu 20 Pro has been tipped to arrive in three colour options and two storage variants of 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB of inbuilt storage.

A recent report by Pricebaba citing a tweet by tipster Paras Guglani, states that the smartphones with model numbers M381Q and M391Q will have the Meizu 20 and the Meizu 20 Pro marketing names. Considering that the last flagship from Meizu was the Meizu 18 series, the company may have decided to skip the Meizu 19 moniker, added the report. The purported Meizu 20 may reportedly be launched in time for the company's twentieth anniversary.

However, no other specifications or details have been revealed through tips or leaks regarding the purported Meizu 20 series, as of now. There has also been no official confirmation from Meizu regarding the flagship series.

