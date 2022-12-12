OnePlus 11, which is said to the company's upcoming flagship smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, has reportedly been spotted on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website. The listing also reveals a key specification of the purported successor to the OnePlus 10 with regard to its charging capabilities. The handset is listed to support 100W fast charging while the charger has an output of 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A, according to the listing.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a device with the model number PHB110 which is believed to be the upcoming OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone has been spotted on China's 3C website with the model number PHB110.

The listing also includes details of a charger with the model number VCBAJACH. However, the listing does not reveal any further details or specifications of the OnePlus 11 that haven't previously been tipped.

The Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone manufacturer previously confirmed that its upcoming flagship OnePlus 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Previous tips about the upcoming OnePlus 11, reveal most of the expected specifications and features of the purported smartphone. The smartphone was recently tipped to arrive in Glossy Green and Matte Black colour options.

Meanwhile, an earlier tip had also suggested that the OnePlus 11 will sport a hole punch cutout on its display that could offer 2K resolution. The phone may be equipped with 16GB of RAM.

The phone is also tipped to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display while launching in two configurations — 8GB + 128GB storage and 16GB + 256GB storage.

The OnePlus 11 may also feature a triple camera rear setup led by a primary 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor, followed by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the smartphone may feature a 32-megapixel camera.

