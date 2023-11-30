Meizu 21 has gone official in China. The new flagship handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It flaunts a triple camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The Meizu 21 comes in four different colour options with a host of notable features such as dual stereo speakers, an IP54 rated build, and 80W fast charging support. The Meizu 21 is backed by a 4,800mAh battery.

Meizu 21 price

Price of the Meizu 21 is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000), while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000). It is currently available for purchase in China via the official Meizu website in Meizu White, Ruiyi Green, Smart Purple, and Unbounded Black(translated from Chinese) colour options via the company's online store.

There is no official information regarding the Meizu 21's availability in other markets, including India.

Meizu 21 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Meizu 21 sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness, 1,920Hz high-frequency dimming and 393ppi pixel density. The Super mTouch display is claimed to deliver a response rate of 0.075 seconds. The handset is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and Adreno 750 GPU.

Meizu 21

Photo Credit: Meizu

For optics, the Meizu 21 has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and 22mm focal length. The unit also includes a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The handset packs up to 512GB of storage.

Connectivity options on the Meizu 21 include WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, NavIC, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and A-GPS. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyroscope, distance sensor, light sensor, e-compass, IR remote control, and linear motor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock feature.

The Meizu 21 has an IP54 dust and waterproof build. It comes equipped with a 4,800mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. It has stereo dual speakers as well. It measures 156.7x75.3x7.9mm and weighs 198 grams.

