iQoo Neo 7 5G Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE: Report

iQoo Neo 7 5G was reportedly spotted on the BIS website with model number 12214.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 December 2022 10:54 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 5G is expected to launch in India soon
  • The company is yet to confirm the arrival of iQoo Neo 7 5G
  • iQoo Neo 7 SE has triple rear cameras

iQoo Neo 7 5G India launch could be around the corner, after a new iQoo smartphone was spotted on a certification website in the country. Ahead of any official announcement from the Vivo sub-brand, a new iQoo smartphone has reportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The smartphone could be launched as a rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE, as per a report. The iQoo Neo 7 5G is expected to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display and feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel sensor. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQoo Neo 7 SE powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC was recently unveiled in China.

According to a report by Pricebaba, an iQoo smartphone with model number 12214 has been spotted on the BIS website. The listing for the handset, believed to be the iQoo Neo 7 5G, is dated 12 December. It does not reveal any specifications of the handset. However, there is no clarity on when the smartphone could be launched in India. iQoo has not yet announced any details regarding its plans to launch the iQoo Neo 7 5G.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of iQoo Neo 7 SE. The specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 5G could be similar to that of the iQoo Neo 7 SE. The latter was launched in China last week with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

iQoo Neo 7 SE specifications

The iQoo Neo 7 SE runs on Android 13-based Origin OS 3 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, with up to 16GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera in the front.

iQoo has packed up to 512GB storage on the iQoo Neo 7 SE. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
