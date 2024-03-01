Meizu 21 Pro was launched in China on Thursday, February 29. The phone launched with Qualcomm's latest octa-core chipset and a 5,050mAh battery with support for wireless charging. It also comes with a triple rear camera unit with hybrid optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. This model joins the base Meizu 21 handset, which was unveiled in November 2023 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 4,800mAh battery and a 200-megapixel triple rear camera system.

Meizu 21 Pro price

Offered in Glacier Blue, Laurel Green, Meizu White, and Starry Night Black (translated from Chinese) shades, the Meizu 21 Pro is available for purchase in China in three RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB + 256GB option starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,600), while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are listed at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 62,200) and CNY 5,899 (roughly Rs. 67,900), respectively. According to its online listing, the phone is currently available for pre-orders with sales starting from March 2.

Meizu 21 Pro specifications

The Meizu 21 Pro sports a 6.79-inch 2K+ (3,192 x 1,368 pixels) LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,250 nits peak brightness level, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming rate, and SGS Low Blue Light eye protection. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset ships with the Android 14-based Flyme 10.5 operating system.

For optics, the Meizu 21 Pro carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with hybrid OIS and EIS support, alongside a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom. The front camera of the phone has a 32-megapixel AI-backed sensor which is also claimed to help with the face unlock feature.

Meanwhile, the Meizu 21 Pro is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W wireless reverse charging support. The phone also gets an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, and Meizu's Titan Glass 2.0 technology for drop resistance. It supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 164.98mm x 74.42mm x 7.98mm in size, while the glass body weighs 214g and the silicone finish weighs 208g.

