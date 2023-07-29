Technology News

Micron Technology Chief Sanjay Mehrotra is in India to attend the three-day 'SemiconIndia 2023' conference, which kicked off here on Friday.

By ANI | Updated: 29 July 2023 14:55 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Micron said it selected Gujarat’s SANAND Industrial Park due to its manufacturing infrastructure

Highlights
  • Micron announced its India investment plans in June
  • SemiconIndia 2023 is organised by India Semiconductor Mission
  • Its theme is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’

Micron Technology Chief Sanjay Mehrotra called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and discussed plans to bolster the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem within India. The Micron Technology Chief met the Prime Minister in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. 

He is in India to attend the three-day 'SemiconIndia 2023' conference, which kicked off here on Friday.

The conference, its second edition, organised by India Semiconductor Mission in partnership with industry and industry associations, is aimed to make India a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development. SemiconIndia was held in Bengaluru last year.

The theme of the Conference is ‘Catalysing India's Semiconductor Ecosystem'.

Regarding the meeting between the Micron Technology CEO and PM Modi, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, “Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of @MicronTech, met PM @narendramodi in Gandhinagar. They discussed Micron Technology's plans to bolster the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem within India.”

It is not the first time that PM Modi has met the Micron CEO. Earlier in June, when PM Modi visited the US, the two had an excellent meeting.

"I had an excellent meeting with PM Modi. I am very impressed with the vision that he has for India and the advances that India is making. We discussed a wide range of topics and we really look forward to greater opportunities in India," Mehrotra said at that time.

Micron Technology, during PM Modi's US visit last month, announced its India investment plans. Micron Technology committed that it will invest up to $825 million (roughly Rs. 6,800 crore) to build a new semiconductor assembly and test facility in India with support from the Indian government.

Micron had said it selected Gujarat's SANAND Industrial Park (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation - GIDC) due to its manufacturing infrastructure, conducive business environment and firm talent pipeline.

Meanwhile, India and the US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently on establishing the Semiconductor Supply chain during the India-USA 5th Commercial Dialogue 2023, which can help India realize its long-nurtured dream of becoming a hub for electronic goods.

The MoU seeks to establish a collaborative mechanism between the two governments on semiconductor supply chain resiliency and diversification in view of the US's CHIPS and Science Act and India's Semiconductor Mission.

The US and China are giants in chip manufacturing. So, this pact with the US to strengthen cooperation in the semiconductor sector to facilitate commercial opportunities and the development of innovation ecosystems is likely to help India immensely.

It can help India align into a more central role in the global electronics supply chain. The crunch in semiconductors supply began during COVID-19 and went on to intensify in 2021.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Micron, India, Semiconductor, Semiconductor Chips, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, GIDC, SANAND Industrial Park, Micron CTO, Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron CTO Sanjay Mehrotra, SemiconIndia 2023
