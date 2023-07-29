Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Live Image Leaked; Tipped to Get Slower Wireless Charging Capacity

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 July 2023 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The phone is expected to boot One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is also expected to sport a 6.4-inch flat display

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is confirmed to launch soon. The phone has previously been listed on Geekbench with two SoC variants. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE model. Recently, a live image of the phone was leaked, and it was also spotted on a wireless charging database, suggesting that it will come with a slower charging capacity than the other Galaxy S23 models. The upcoming Fan Edition model of the phone is expected to be the part of the Galaxy S23 series, which also includes the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 FE was spotted on Wireless Power Consortium, appearing to support a 4.4W wireless charging. The website does not indicate the wattage of power charging that the USB Type-C port is likely to allow. To compare, the Galaxy S23 Ultra supports 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

A Dutch website, Samsung Club, on the other hand, shared leaked live images of the purported Galaxy S23 FE model. The image shared showed that the phone is likely to feature a 2.5D display. The back panel of the phone is expected to be equally flat and is likely to place the triple rear camera unit in the top left corner in vertically placed three circular cutouts.

Justin Hume, Samsung South Africa Vice-President of Mobile, said recently at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul that the announcement of a Galaxy S23 FE model is imminent. It could launch with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in the US and Canadian markets, while other regions may get the phone with an in-house Exynos 2200 chipset.

Out-of-the-box, the phone is expected to boot Android 13-based One UI. The Exynos variant is said to be paired with an Xclipse 920 AMD GPU. The phone is expected to launch with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens at the back and a 12-megapixel sensor in the front placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of a possibly 6.4-inch screen. It is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
