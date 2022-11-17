Technology News
loading

Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India

The board agreed on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 17 November 2022 01:53 IST
Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India

Government will also set up a sub-group to examine feasibility of uniform charging port for wearables

Highlights
  • The uniformity in charging ports is a step towards LiFE mission
  • The LiFE mission plans to create, nurture global network of individuals
  • Feature phones may have a different charging port

Smartphone companies and industry organisations have agreed to a phased rollout of a uniform charging port for all electronic devices, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

A sub-group will be set up to examine the feasibility of uniform charging ports for wearables, it said.

This was decided during a discussion in the meeting of the inter-ministerial task force chaired by Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh here.

The representatives of industry associations such as MAIT, FICCI, CII, educational institutions, including IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU), Varanasi as well as the central government ministries, including the Environment Ministry, attended the meeting.

"Stakeholders agreed that a phased roll-out of the common charging port may be conducted so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers harmoniously," an official statement said.

In the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones, it noted.

"Industry should overcome inertia in adopting a uniform charging port in the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste," the secretary said in the meeting.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has also decided to set up a sub-group to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearables. The sub-group will include representatives from industry bodies, educational institutions, etc.

It was also felt that an impact study may be conducted by the Environment Ministry to assess and examine the possible impact of uniform charging ports in electronic devices with regard to e-waste, the statement said.

The uniformity in charging ports is a step towards LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26, which calls for 'mindful and deliberate utilisation' by people worldwide instead of 'mindful and wasteful consumption'.  

The LiFE mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely 'Pro-Planet People' (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles. 

 

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartphones, Tablets, PC. Laptops, USB type-C
Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
Featured video of the day
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Hit or Miss?

Related Stories

Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
  2. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  3. Google Responds to Maps ‘Hack’ Using 99 Smartphones
  4. PornHub Launches Its Own VPN Service for Secure Browsing
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Review
  6. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Show Signs of Minor Recovery After Rough Start to the Week
  8. Here Are the Top Five Decentralised Exchanges by Total Value Locked
  9. Netflix's Firing Culture Works for Netflix
  10. The Rings of Power Review: A Packed Finale, but a Failed Season 1
#Latest Stories
  1. Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India
  2. Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
  3. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, Other Celebrity Promoters Sued by Crypto Investors
  4. Elon Musk Expecting Short Time at Twitter, to Find New Leader to Run the Company
  5. Twitter Plea Against Government's Takedown Orders Adjourned by Karnataka High Court
  6. Nvidia, Microsoft Working to Build Massive AI Computer Which Will Operate on Azure Cloud
  7. Netflix Launches New Feature Allowing Users to Remove Devices From Account
  8. iQoo 11 Legend Tipped to Be The Top-End Variant in iQoo 11 Series: Report
  9. Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Get Early Access Android 13-based UI 3.0 Updates
  10. Cristiano Ronaldo's First NFT Collection to Drop on Binance Later This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.