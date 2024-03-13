Moto G Power 5G (2024) and Moto G 5G have been launched in the US as the latest mid-range offerings by Motorola. The new Moto G series smartphones come as successors to Moto G Power 5G (2023) and Moto G 5G (2023) and feature full-HD+ screens with 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G Power 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor under the hood, while the Moto G 5G runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. Both models have a water-repellent design and offer NFC connectivity. They are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G Power 5G, Moto G 5G price, availability

The price of Moto G Power 5G is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will go on sale in the US starting March 22 through Cricket. The availability will be expanded to more carriers including Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Verizon and more. It will go on sale via Motorola.com, Amazon, and BestBuy starting March 29. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colour options.

The Moto G Power 5G is also confirmed to go on sale in Canada starting April 12.

Meanwhile, the Moto G 5G comes in a Sage Green shade and is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It will be available from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on March 21, with subsequent availability at Cricket, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile and more. It will go on sale through Motorola.com, Amazon, and BestBuy from May 2.

In Canada, the Moto G 5G will be available starting May 2.

Moto G Power 5G specifications

The Dual SIM Moto G Power 5G runs on Android 14 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Motorola phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB through the RAM Boost technology.

For optics, Moto G Power 5G has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Quad Pixel technology alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with autofocus. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Connectivity options on the Moto G Power 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC. It has a water-repellent design and packs stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Moto G Power 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Moto G 5G specifications

The Moto G 5G also runs on Android 14 and features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The available RAM can be expanded up to 8GB virtually.

It gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology. At the front, the Moto G 5G carries an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The handset offers NFC and includes Dolby Atmos-supported speakers. It also comes with a water-repellent build and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W TurboPower charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.