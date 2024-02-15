Technology News
Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G04 has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2024 16:02 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G04 comes in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green and Sunrise Orange shades

Highlights
  • Moto G04 carries a single 16-megapixel rear camera
  • The inbuilt RAM of the handset can be expanded up to 8GB virtually
  • The Moto G04 ships with Android 14-based My UX
Moto G04 was launched in India on Thursday, February 15. The model was initially unveiled in January this year alongside the Moto G24, introduced in the country later that month. The Moto G04 smartphone is powered by a Unisoc chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The front carries a single rear camera unit and the front camera sensor is housed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the flat display.

Moto G04 price in India, colour options

Offered in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green and Sunrise Orange colour options, the Moto G04 starts in India at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,499.

The company is currently extending a Rs. 750 exchange offer on the 64GB option, bringing the effective price of the variant down to Rs. 6,249. Reliance Jio users, on pre-paid plan of Rs. 399, can also win cashback worth Rs. 2,000 and partner coupons worth Rs. 2,500 while purchasing the handset.

The Moto G04 will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Motorola.in and offline retail stores starting February 22 at 12pm IST.

Moto G04 specifications, features

The newly launched budget handset from Motorola sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G04 is powered by a UniSoC T606 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM which is expandable up to an additional 8GB virtually. The phone ships with Android 14-based My UX.

For optics, the Moto G04 carries a single 16-megapixel camera alongside an LED flash at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. It is also equipped with up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via an external microSD card. The phone also comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Moto G04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It weighs 178.8g and measures 163.49 x 74.53 x 7.99mm in size.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
