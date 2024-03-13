Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024) and Honor MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) are confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has revealed some key features of the upcoming laptops. They are expected to come with upgraded features over the base Honor MagicBook X14 and Honor MagicBook X16. Honor has confirmed the Amazon availability and revealed the display, processor, and battery details of the Pro models. They will sport full-HD anti-glare displays and backlit keyboards as well as support wired fast charging.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), Honor MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) price, availability in India

Honor has not yet confirmed the launch date of the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024) and the Honor MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) but the Amazon microsite confirms that the laptops will be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce site.

The prices have also not been revealed by Honor but since the upcoming laptops carry the Pro moniker, they will likely cost higher than the base models. Notably, the Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) starts at Rs. 48,990 in India, while the Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) is listed at Rs. 50,990 for the 8GB + 512GB variants. The 16-inch base model was also refreshed earlier this year and launched at Rs. 44,990.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), Honor MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) specifications, features

The teaser on the Amazon microsite confirms that the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024) and the Honor MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) feature 14-inch and 16-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS anti-glare screens, respectively, with 300nits of peak brightness level and 16:10 aspect ratio. They also support an e-book mode. The images in the teaser suggest the laptops will come with metallic finishes.

Honor has confirmed the laptops to be equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 'H-series' CPUs paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. They come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. The Pro models are equipped with AI-backed noise cancellation features, hi-res stereo speakers and full-sized backlit keyboards. For security, they will also come with 2-in-1 fingerprint sensors.

The MagicBook X14 Pro (2024) and the MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) models are also claimed to be backed by 60Wh batteries with support for 65W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. They are supposed to offer HD video playback time of up to 11.5 hours.

Honor's MagicBook models also support HDMI and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 connectivity. They are also claimed to come with Honor's device clone and the Honor Share features. The 14-inch model weighs 1.4kg and measures 16.5mm in thickness, while the 16-inch model weighs 1.7kg and measures 17.9mm in thickness.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.