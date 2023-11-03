Moto G Power 5G (2024) may launch soon. The purported smartphone is expected to succeed the Moto G Power 5G (2023) , which was released in April 2023 with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Now, a new leak from a tipster suggests the dimensions of the upcoming Moto G Power 5G phone. The tipster also shared design renders of the handset that, alongside a colour option, show the front and back panels.

A MySmartPrice report, in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has leaked the Moto G Power 5G (2024) renders and details. As per the report, the phone is in the works and may be released in the market soon. Although the site does not specify a launch date or a rough timeline, it can be expected sometime next year, as the name implies that it will be the 2024 model of the Moto G Power series.

The leaked images shared by the tipster show the Moto G Power 5G (2024) in a white colour option. It appears to be sharing its design language with the preceding model. Onee of the most notable differences the upcoming handset is expected to have with its older models is the rear camera unit. Even though the rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel looks similar to that of the 2023 model, it is likely to feature only two camera sensors instead of three. Much like the older smartphone, however, the LED flash unit is seen housed within the camera module, next to the sensors.

The front camera of the Moto G Power 5G (2024) appears to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display. The phone is seen with slim bezels but with a relatively thicker chin. The volume rockers and the power button are both placed on the right edge of the phone, according to the leaked renders. The bottom edge is seen to house a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, the report adds that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is likely to sport a 6.7-inch flat display. It also suggests that the handset is said to measure 167.3mm x 76.4mm x 8.5mm in size, which is bigger than the 2023 model that measures 163.06mm x 74.8mm x 8.45mm.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.