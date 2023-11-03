Technology News

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Expected to Launch Soon

Moto G Power 5G (2024) is set to succeed the Moto G Power 5G (2023) models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 November 2023
Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Expected to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

Moto G Power 5G (2024) is seen in a white colour option

  • Moto G Power 5G (2024) will likely carry a dual-camera setup
  • The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch flat display
  • The upcoming Moto G Power could measure 8.5mm in thickness
Moto G Power 5G (2024) may launch soon. The purported smartphone is expected to succeed the Moto G Power 5G (2023) , which was released in April 2023 with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Now, a new leak from a tipster suggests the dimensions of the upcoming Moto G Power 5G phone. The tipster also shared design renders of the handset that, alongside a colour option, show the front and back panels.

A MySmartPrice report, in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has leaked the Moto G Power 5G (2024) renders and details. As per the report, the phone is in the works and may be released in the market soon. Although the site does not specify a launch date or a rough timeline, it can be expected sometime next year, as the name implies that it will be the 2024 model of the Moto G Power series.

The leaked images shared by the tipster show the Moto G Power 5G (2024) in a white colour option. It appears to be sharing its design language with the preceding model. Onee of the most notable differences the upcoming handset is expected to have with its older models is the rear camera unit. Even though the rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel looks similar to that of the 2023 model, it is likely to feature only two camera sensors instead of three. Much like the older smartphone, however, the LED flash unit is seen housed within the camera module, next to the sensors.

The front camera of the Moto G Power 5G (2024) appears to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display. The phone is seen with slim bezels but with a relatively thicker chin. The volume rockers and the power button are both placed on the right edge of the phone, according to the leaked renders. The bottom edge is seen to house a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, the report adds that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is likely to sport a 6.7-inch flat display. It also suggests that the handset is said to measure 167.3mm x 76.4mm x 8.5mm in size, which is bigger than the 2023 model that measures 163.06mm x 74.8mm x 8.45mm.

Motorola G Power 5G

Motorola G Power 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 930
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Some Galaxy S24 Models to Use Exynos Chips
Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Expected to Launch Soon
  Tecno Phantom V Flip Review: Flipping Without Breaking the Bank
  These Motorola Phones are Discounted During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023
  These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Arrive in These Seven Colour Options
  OnePlus 12 Camera Details, Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch
  iQoo 12 Pro Features Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch
  Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  Apple Watch SE 2 Price Drops by Nearly Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Sale
  Google Pixel 8 Users Complain About Poor Battery Life and More: Details
  YouTube Premium Set to Get More Expensive in These Seven Countries
  Samsung Files Patent Describing New Ways to Mount Its S Pen to a Foldable Device: Report
  Instagram Rolling Out Stories-Like Song Lyrics Feature to Reels
  iPhone Sales Help Apple Beat Q4 Estimates, Holiday Forecast Disappoints Amid Weak iPad, Wearables Demand
  Vivo X100 Camera Details Leak Ahead of November 13 Launch, Might Get Sony IMX920 Primary Sensor
  YouTube Premium Price Raised in Seven Countries Following Crackdown on Ad Blockers
  FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Multi-Billion Dollar Fraud
  7. Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Expected to Launch Soon
  Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Some Galaxy S24 Models to Use Exynos Chips
  Poco F6 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Imminent Launch in India Expected
  Lies of P Developer Confirms DLC With Two Concept Images, Full-Fledged Sequel, More
