Moto G24 Power was launched in India on Tuesday (January 30) as the latest budget smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phone runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that's paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a hole-punch display with 90Hz dynamic refresh rate and boasts an IP52 water-repellent design. It has an acrylic glass build and sports a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G24 Power is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Moto G24 Power price in India, availability

The price of Moto G24 Power in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone comes in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colourways. It will go on sale through Flipkart, and Motorola.in as well as select retail stores in the country starting February 7 at 12pm IST.

Launch offers on the Moto G24 Power include a Rs. 750 exchange bonus for exchanging old devices. This would bring down the initial price tag to Rs. 8,249. Further, EMI options start at Rs. 317.

Moto G24 Power specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G24 Power runs on Android 14 with My UX on top and features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the Motorola phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDR4x RAM. With the RAM boost technology, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB. The handset has a 3D acrylic glass build.

Moto G24 Power

Photo Credit: Motorola

For optics, the Moto G24 Power comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology and f/1.8 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.45 aperture. The budget smartphone packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Moto G24 Power include Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C port. It comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent build. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity, sensor hub, and SAR sensor. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It features stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G24 Power with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging. It measures 163.49x74.53x8.99mm and weighs 197 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.