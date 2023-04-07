Technology News
Moto G Power 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Power 5G (2023) is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2023 11:08 IST
Moto G Power 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Power 5G (2023) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Moto G Power 5G features 6GB of RAM
  • It has a 16-megapixel primary sensor
  • Moto G Power 5G has triple rear cameras

Moto G Power 5G has been launched in the US on Thursday (April 7). The new G-series smartphone is the successor to the Moto G Power (2022) that debuted in November 2021. The Moto G Power 5G features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate and has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging and the battery is claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Moto G Power 5G price, availability

The price of Moto G Power 5G is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will go on sale in the US starting April 13 through Motorola.com, Amazon, and BestBuy. It will be available at Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Wireless in the coming months.

The Moto G Power 5G is also confirmed to launch in Canada in the following months. However, details about the India launch of the handset are yet to be revealed.

Moto G Power 5G specifications

The Dual SIM Moto G Power 5G runs on Android 13 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 405ppi pixel density. The Motorola phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM.

For optics, Moto G Power 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 12-megapixel macro shooter. The rear camera setup supports features like dual capture, spot colour, timelapse photograph, and slow motion among others. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.4 lens. Internal storage is listed to be 256GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G Power 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and the phone supports face unlock as well. Further, the handset packs dual stereo speakers and two microphones.

The Moto G Power 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of usage from a single charge. It measures 163.06 x 74.8 x 8.45mm and weighs 185 grams.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola G Power 5G

Motorola G Power 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 930
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Moto G Power 5G, Moto G Power 5G 2023, Moto G Power 2022
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
