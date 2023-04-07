Moto G Power 5G has been launched in the US on Thursday (April 7). The new G-series smartphone is the successor to the Moto G Power (2022) that debuted in November 2021. The Moto G Power 5G features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate and has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging and the battery is claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Moto G Power 5G price, availability

The price of Moto G Power 5G is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will go on sale in the US starting April 13 through Motorola.com, Amazon, and BestBuy. It will be available at Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Wireless in the coming months.

The Moto G Power 5G is also confirmed to launch in Canada in the following months. However, details about the India launch of the handset are yet to be revealed.

Moto G Power 5G specifications

The Dual SIM Moto G Power 5G runs on Android 13 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 405ppi pixel density. The Motorola phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM.

For optics, Moto G Power 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 12-megapixel macro shooter. The rear camera setup supports features like dual capture, spot colour, timelapse photograph, and slow motion among others. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.4 lens. Internal storage is listed to be 256GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G Power 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and the phone supports face unlock as well. Further, the handset packs dual stereo speakers and two microphones.

The Moto G Power 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of usage from a single charge. It measures 163.06 x 74.8 x 8.45mm and weighs 185 grams.

