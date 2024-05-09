Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC was unveiled in May last year. Now, the Chinese tech brand seems to be gearing up to unveil the 2024 edition of the handset. Ahead of any official confirmation, renders, camera samples, and promotional videos of the Moto G Stylus (2024) have leaked on the Web. The leak shows the handset in a beige shade with a flat-screen. It is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor like its predecessor.

Android Headlines has shared the alleged images, marketing videos, and camera samples of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). The renders show the smartphone in a beige shade with a flat screen and a hole punch cutout on top to house the selfie shooter. The physical buttons are seen on the right side of the body. As it is a Stylus model, we can expect the handset to come with a Stylus pen in the box. As per the video shared by the publication, the Stylus pen is likely to be housed in the bottom-right corner.

Alleged Moto G Stylus 5G

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

As for the rear panel, the renders show a dual camera unit on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). The vertically aligned camera module seems to house a 50-megapixel primary shooter with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). It is said to feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could get stereo speakers as well. The leak also includes camera samples showcasing the imaging abilities of the phone.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) was launched in May last year with a starting price tag of $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100). It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display and runs on a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G SoC. It features a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. A 16-megapixel selfie shooter, 5,000mAh battery and 20W wired fast charging are some of the other features of the phone.

