Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) has surface online. As the name suggests, the phone is not expected to launch until next year. However, a leaked render of the purported handset has surfaced showing the expected design of the Moto G Stylus (2024) successor. The rumoured smartphone will likely get a larger rear camera module than the existing model. The current version of the Moto G Stylus was introduced in select markets in May this year.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Design, Launch (Expected)

An Android Headlines report has shared a design render of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025). It shows a design similar to the existing Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) but sports a larger rear camera module. The 2024 version sports a dual rear camera unit. The newly leaked render suggests the 2025 variant will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) leaked design render

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

A slightly raised rectangular island in the top left corner of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) rear panel appears with four cutouts. The report suggests they will hold three cameras and an LED unit. The flat screen of the purported handset is seen with slim bezels and a slightly thicker chin. A centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display is expected to house the selfie camera.

The sides of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) remain flat like that of its predecessor, according to the leaked images. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right edge of the handset, while the left edge holds the SIM slot. Meanwhile, the opening for the stylus slot is tipped to be placed on the bottom edge of the phone, similar to the existing model.

The report added that the phone could launch in May 2025, if the company follows its usual launch schedule. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) reportedly carries the codename Houston.

Notably, an earlier leak showed the design of the Moto G Stylus (2025) with the codename Kansas and the model number XT251V.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Specifications, Price

The existing Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) launched with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

In the camera department, the current Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) gets a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. The IP52-rated handset is offered in a vegan leather finish and Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave colourways. It is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,600) for the 8GB + 256GB option.