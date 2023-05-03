Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023) have been unveiled in America as the latest entrants into companies Moto G family. The former comes as a successor to the Moto G Stylus (2022) and runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Moto G 5G (2023), in contrast, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC. The display of the Moto G 5G offers 120Hz refresh rate, while Moto G Stylus (2023) has a 90Hz refresh rate display. Both models have a water-repellent design and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023) price

The price of Moto G 5G (2023) is set at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will go on sale in Ink Blue and Harbor Mist colour options starting May 25.

On the other hand, the Moto G Stylus (2023) is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will go on sale in the US starting May 5 in Glam Pink and Midnight Blue shades.

Both new Motorola smartphones will be available to purchase on Motorola.com, Amazon, and BestBuy. It will be also up for sale on Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Wireless.

Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023) are confirmed to launch in Canada in the following months. However, details about the India launch of the handsets are yet to be revealed.

Moto G 5G (2023) specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G 5G (2023) runs on Android 13 based My UX and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the Motorola phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

Moto G 5G (2023) comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The 5G smartphone packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G (2023) include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, SAR sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint reader. The phone also supports a face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

The Moto G 5G (2023) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The battery is claimed to offer up to two days of usage from a full charge. The handset measures 163.94 x 74.98 x 8.39mm and weighs 189 grams.

Moto G Stylus (2023) specifications

Meanwhile, the Moto G Stylus (2023) smartphone also runs on Android 13 based My UX, but features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

For storage, the Moto G Stylus (2023) offers 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as a face unlock feature.

Motorola has packed Moto G Stylus (2023) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone also includes dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and two microphones. Besides, it measures 162.89 x 74.08 x 9.19mm and weighs 195 grams.

