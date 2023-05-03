Technology News
Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G 5G (2023) is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,500).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2023 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023) have a 6.5-inch HD+ display

Highlights
  • Moto G 5G (2023) is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC
  • They come in two colour options
  • Moto G Stylus (2023) runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023) have been unveiled in America as the latest entrants into companies Moto G family. The former comes as a successor to the Moto G Stylus (2022) and runs on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Moto G 5G (2023), in contrast, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC. The display of the Moto G 5G offers 120Hz refresh rate, while Moto G Stylus (2023) has a 90Hz refresh rate display. Both models have a water-repellent design and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023) price

The price of Moto G 5G (2023) is set at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will go on sale in Ink Blue and Harbor Mist colour options starting May 25.

On the other hand, the Moto G Stylus (2023) is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will go on sale in the US starting May 5 in Glam Pink and Midnight Blue shades.

Both new Motorola smartphones will be available to purchase on Motorola.com, Amazon, and BestBuy. It will be also up for sale on Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Wireless.

Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023) are confirmed to launch in Canada in the following months. However, details about the India launch of the handsets are yet to be revealed.

Moto G 5G (2023) specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G 5G (2023) runs on Android 13 based My UX and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the Motorola phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

Moto G 5G (2023) comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The 5G smartphone packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G (2023) include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, SAR sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint reader. The phone also supports a face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

The Moto G 5G (2023) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The battery is claimed to offer up to two days of usage from a full charge. The handset measures 163.94 x 74.98 x 8.39mm and weighs 189 grams.

Moto G Stylus (2023) specifications

Meanwhile, the Moto G Stylus (2023) smartphone also runs on Android 13 based My UX, but features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

For storage, the Moto G Stylus (2023) offers 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as a face unlock feature.

Motorola has packed Moto G Stylus (2023) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone also includes dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and two microphones. Besides, it measures 162.89 x 74.08 x 9.19mm and weighs 195 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple, Google Working Together to Curb Unwanted Tracking of Users by Bluetooth Devices Like AirTags
Hollywood Productions Expected to Hit Delays as Writers Go on Strike After Negotiations Break Down

