Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 May 2023 13:40 IST
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is shown in a Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne colour options

  • Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display
  • The phone runs Android 13 with My UX OS on top out-of-the-box
  • It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) was launched in the US on Tuesday. Motorola released the 4G version of the same phone earlier this month, named Moto G Stylus (2023). The 4G model is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, whereas the 5G version comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The handset comes with an inbuilt stylus, which is claimed to help users with content creation, animated illustrations on messaging apps, drawing or editing photos, and playing games.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) price, availability

The newly-launched Motorola smartphone is available in the US in a single variant of 6GB + 256GB, that is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100). On June 2, the phone will be open for sale at Cricket and starting June 16, the phone will be available for purchase on Amazon.com, Best Buy, and Motorola.com websites.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is offered in Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne colour options.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) specifications, features

Featuring a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The dual SIM-supported handset runs on Android 13 with My UX on top. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) features a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The camera units are placed on a rectangular camera module alongside an LED flash unit in the top left corner of the back panel. The 16-megapixel front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The handset comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers, and up to 2TB of expandable memory via microSD card.

For connectivity, the phone supports NFC, GPS, 5G, WiFi 802.11 ac, and Bluetooth v5.1. The plastic body of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) weighs 202 grams and measures 162.83mm x 73.77mm x 9.19mm in size.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Moto G Stylus (2023)

Moto G Stylus (2023)

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Government Set to Deny Funding for Vedanta-Foxconn Chip Venture: Report
Pixel Watch 2 to Switch to Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Platform, Offer Better Battery Life: Report

