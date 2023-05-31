Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) was launched in the US on Tuesday. Motorola released the 4G version of the same phone earlier this month, named Moto G Stylus (2023). The 4G model is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, whereas the 5G version comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The handset comes with an inbuilt stylus, which is claimed to help users with content creation, animated illustrations on messaging apps, drawing or editing photos, and playing games.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) price, availability

The newly-launched Motorola smartphone is available in the US in a single variant of 6GB + 256GB, that is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100). On June 2, the phone will be open for sale at Cricket and starting June 16, the phone will be available for purchase on Amazon.com, Best Buy, and Motorola.com websites.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is offered in Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne colour options.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) specifications, features

Featuring a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The dual SIM-supported handset runs on Android 13 with My UX on top. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) features a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The camera units are placed on a rectangular camera module alongside an LED flash unit in the top left corner of the back panel. The 16-megapixel front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The handset comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers, and up to 2TB of expandable memory via microSD card.

For connectivity, the phone supports NFC, GPS, 5G, WiFi 802.11 ac, and Bluetooth v5.1. The plastic body of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) weighs 202 grams and measures 162.83mm x 73.77mm x 9.19mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.