Motorola is reportedly planning to launch the Moto G Stylus (2023) in the coming months. The phone will debut as a successor to the Moto G Stylus 2022 which was launched last year. The upcoming phone has recently appeared on the internet with the codename “Geneva.” Also, its design renders have been leaked by a tipster suggesting that the phone would come in two colour options and pack a dual rear camera setup. The upcoming phone will reportedly feature a number of upgrades over its predecessor.

Tipster Evan Blass (Twitter @evleaks) has dropped fresh design renders of the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) on Twitter. The leaked renders suggest a dual rear camera setup on the smartphone. While details on the phone are yet to be officially confirmed, the leaked renders showcase the phone in two colour shades of black and bronze. Additionally, the renders also suggest that the smartphone would come with a punch-hole screen with a noticeable chin, whereas the volume buttons and power buttons are shown to be placed on the right.

Moreover, the leaked renders also hint that the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 will have a stylus slot, a speaker grille, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) was launched last year. The phone comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Max Vision LTPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and videos, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

