Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Leaked; Tipped to Come in Three Colourways

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be upcoming clamshell foldable phone from the Lenovo-owned brand, which could launch soon. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra successor's price details have allegedly appeared on a European retailer site ahead of the official announcement. The listing suggests three colourways for the handset. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to go on sale in select global markets with the Motorola Razr+ 2024 moniker. It previously showed up on a few certification websites with the model number XT2453-1.

As per a report by DealnTech, a European retailer has listed the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with a starting price of around EUR 1200 (roughly Rs. 1,07,00) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was launched at a similar price tag for a lower 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could be offered in other RAM and storage configurations. It is anticipated to be available in blue, green, and peach fuzz colour options.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was recently leaked online in live renders, which suggested a hole punch display design, a black finish, and dual rear cameras. It was earlier spotted on the EEC website with the model number XT2453-1.

In India, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launched in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. It features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch pOLED outer screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Other specifications of the phone include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging support.

