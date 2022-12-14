Technology News
Moto Razr 2022, Along With Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13

Motorola plans to begin the Android 13 rollout from early 2023.

14 December 2022
Photo Credit: Lenovo/ Motorola

Moto Razr 2022 launched with Android 12-based MyUI 4.0

Highlights
  • Motorola plans to begin rolling out updates after appropriate testing
  • It will unveil the MyUI 5.0 custom Android skin on December 15
  • Motorola will now rollout Android 13 for 20 smartphones

Motorola had previously shared a provisional list of ten Moto G and Moto Edge series smartphones that were lined up to get the Android 13 update. A Motorola representative has now revealed a new list of 20 smartphones which might soon get the update. The company plans to begin the rollout in early 2023 for select handsets. Motorola has been lagging behind its competitors when it comes to the Android 13 rollout. Companies like Samsung, Vivo, and OnePlus have already started releasing stable updates for their respective smartphones.

As per a comment made by a Motorola representative on the official forum, the company has expanded its list of smartphones in line to get Android 13. It includes the foldable Moto Razr 2022, apart from other Moto G and Moto Edge series smartphones. Motorola expects all of the listed models to start receiving updates from early 2023.

The list also includes 11 Motorola Edge series smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Motorola Edge+ (2022), Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Neo, Motorola Edge 30, Motorola Edge 2022, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge (2021), and Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

The eight Moto G series smartphones listed to get the Android 13 update are Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G, Moto G82 5G, Moto G72, Moto G62 5G, Moto G52, Moto G42, and Moto G32. All of the mentioned handsets will get the updates "following appropriate testing and approvals."

In related news, Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto X40 flagship handset in China on Thursday. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The company has confirmed that it packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. Motorola also plans to unveil the MyUI 5.0 custom Android skin at the launch event.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
