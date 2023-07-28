Technology News

Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased

Moto G14 will be equipped with a Unisoc T616 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2023 16:41 IST
Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto G14 has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G14 will run on Android 13
  • It will pack 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage
  • Moto G14 teased to house a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G14 is all set to make its India debut on August 1. Just a few days ahead of its launch, a tipster has  leaked the India pricing details of the handset. Additionally, Moto G14's landing page on Flipkart shares more details about the handset. It is confirmed to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and will run on Unisoc T616 SoC. It is teased to come with a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G14 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Moto G13, which was launched in India in March.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has leaked the price details of the Moto G14 in a Twitter post. As per the leak, the handset will be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000 in India. To recall, the Moto G13 is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India.

Earlier this week, Motorola confirmed that Moto G14 will launch in India on August 1. Meanwhile, Flipkart has also created a dedicated microsite revealing the specifications of the handset.

Moto G14 specifications 

The Moto G14 will run on Android 13 and the company has confirmed that the smartphone will get an assured upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security update. It is teased to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout. It will run on Unisoc T616 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

For optics, the Moto G14 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. For authentication, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the device supports face recognition feature. It is teased to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 34 hours of talk time, up to 94 hours of music playback time and up to 16 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It is confirmed to include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G14, Moto G13, Moto G14 Price in India, Moto G14 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
China’s BYD Tells India JV Partner It Wants to Drop $1 Billion EV Investment Plan

Related Stories

Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Supports Tap to Pay in India: See Details
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch
  5. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Debut With These Hiked Price Tags
  6. Honor 90 Will Reportedly Launch in India in September at This Price
  7. Your Android Phone Will Now Alert You When an AirTag Is Tracking You
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Could Support These 9 Features With the New Action Button
  9. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Executives Said to Have Met Invest India CEO for Talks on Plans to Enter India
  2. Binance, CEO Zhao File Motion to Dismiss US CFTC Complaint
  3. Emmy Awards 2023 to Be Delayed Out of September Date Due to Hollywood Strikes
  4. Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Design Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  5. Global Smartphone Shipments Declined 7.8 Percent on YoY Basis: Report
  6. Ola Electric Said to Have Recorded $136 Million Loss in FY 2022-23, Missing Revenue Goal
  7. Foxconn Chairman Praises Ecosystem for Semiconductor Chips in India
  8. Epic Games Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Ruling Against Apple’s App Store Payment Practices to Take Effect
  9. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased
  10. Google Rolls Out Apple AirTag Detection With Unwanted Tracking Alerts on Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.