Moto G14 is all set to make its India debut on August 1. Just a few days ahead of its launch, a tipster has leaked the India pricing details of the handset. Additionally, Moto G14's landing page on Flipkart shares more details about the handset. It is confirmed to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and will run on Unisoc T616 SoC. It is teased to come with a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G14 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Moto G13, which was launched in India in March.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has leaked the price details of the Moto G14 in a Twitter post. As per the leak, the handset will be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000 in India. To recall, the Moto G13 is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India.

Earlier this week, Motorola confirmed that Moto G14 will launch in India on August 1. Meanwhile, Flipkart has also created a dedicated microsite revealing the specifications of the handset.

Moto G14 specifications

The Moto G14 will run on Android 13 and the company has confirmed that the smartphone will get an assured upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security update. It is teased to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout. It will run on Unisoc T616 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

For optics, the Moto G14 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. For authentication, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the device supports face recognition feature. It is teased to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 34 hours of talk time, up to 94 hours of music playback time and up to 16 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It is confirmed to include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

