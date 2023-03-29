Moto G13 by Motorola, the Lenovo-owned company, has been launched in India. This budget offering is the latest in the G-series of smartphones that the company has introduced to the Indian markets recently. Motorola recently launched the Moto G32 powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with an integrated Adreno 610 GPU. The company also launched the Moto G73 with a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC earlier this month in the country. Now, Motorola has released the Moto G13 handset in India and confirmed its sale date and price in the country.

Moto G13 price in India, availability

Available in the sole storage configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the Moto G13 is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. The company confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase in the country starting April 5 through select retail stores and Flipkart. The phone is offered in two colour options - Lavender Blue and Matte Charcoal.

Moto G13 specifications, features

The dual nano SIM Moto G13 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:09. The display comes with Panda glass protection on top.

Motorola's newly-launched smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with an integrated Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The Moto G13 boots Android 13 out-of-the-box and comes with an IP52 rating as well.

In the optics department, a triple rear camera unit is available on the Moto G13 and includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 8-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 is housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

The Moto G13 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. It offers 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS connectivity. It comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 162.7mm x 74.66mm x 8.19mm in size and weighs 170 grams.

