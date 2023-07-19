Moto G14 has been in the rumours for a few weeks now. The exact launch date of the new G-series phone has not been announced by Motorola yet, but ahead of its debut, alleged marketing renders of the smartphone have leaked online. In the leaked images, the Moto G13 successor is seen in four different colour options with a hole-punch display. They also suggest a dual rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to unveil the Moto G14 in August.

TheTechOutlook published alleged marketing renders of Moto G14. From what we can see, the design looks nearly identical to its predecessor — Moto G13. It is seen with slightly thick bezels on the sides and has a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. On the back, there is a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera sensors appear to be arranged in a rectangular-shaped island at the upper left corner of the handset. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be seen as well. The handset is shown in beige, blue, grey and gold colour options.

The source states that the Moto G14 will run on an octa-core SoC with 128GB of storage. It could pack a 50-megapixel primary rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It is said to have a speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology.

The Moto G14 was recently spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification site with the model number XT2341-4 and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website. Motorola is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartphone, but it is speculated to go official in August.

The Moto G13 was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant.

It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and packs a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. An 8-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support are the other specifications of the handset.

