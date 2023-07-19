Technology News

Moto G14 Renders Leak Online; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped

Moto G14's leaked renders show a hole-punch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 July 2023 19:03 IST
Moto G14 Renders Leak Online; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped

Photo Credit: Techoutlook

Renders show the Moto G14 in four shades

Highlights
  • Moto G14 could pack 128GB of storage
  • It doesn't have a launch date yet
  • Moto G13 was launched in India in March

Moto G14 has been in the rumours for a few weeks now. The exact launch date of the new G-series phone has not been announced by Motorola yet, but ahead of its debut, alleged marketing renders of the smartphone have leaked online. In the leaked images, the Moto G13 successor is seen in four different colour options with a hole-punch display. They also suggest a dual rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to unveil the Moto G14 in August.

TheTechOutlook published alleged marketing renders of Moto G14. From what we can see, the design looks nearly identical to its predecessor — Moto G13. It is seen with slightly thick bezels on the sides and has a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. On the back, there is a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera sensors appear to be arranged in a rectangular-shaped island at the upper left corner of the handset. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be seen as well. The handset is shown in beige, blue, grey and gold colour options.

moto g14 thetechoutlook inline Moto G14

The source states that the Moto G14 will run on an octa-core SoC with 128GB of storage. It could pack a 50-megapixel primary rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It is said to have a speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology.

The Moto G14 was recently spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification site with the model number XT2341-4 and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website. Motorola is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartphone, but it is speculated to go official in August.

The Moto G13 was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant.

It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and packs a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. An 8-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support are the other specifications of the handset.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G14, Moto G13, Moto G14 Specifications, Moto G13 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta to Release Open Source AI Model, Llama, to Compete Against OpenAI, Google’s Bard

Related Stories

Moto G14 Renders Leak Online; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Complete Specifications Leaked Online: Check All Details Here
  2. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  3. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  5. Google Pixel Owners Are Experiencing Repeated App Crashes: Details
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  7. Oppo K11 5G Price, Key Specifications Teased; to Launch on This Day
  8. Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display Launched in India: See Price
  9. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Will Be Sold in India at This Price
  10. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Tipped to Launch in These New Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pova 5 Series Confirmed to Debut in India Soon; Teased to Feature RGB LED Lights on Back
  2. Redmi Watch 3 Active Officially Confirmed to Debut in India on August 1; Specifications Teased: All Details
  3. Activision Blizzard, Microsoft Extend $69 Billion Deal Deadline to October 18
  4. Moto G14 Renders Leak Online; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  5. Meta to Release Open Source AI Model, Llama, to Compete Against OpenAI, Google’s Bard
  6. Microsoft to Charge More for AI Features in Office 365 Software, Make More Secure Version of Bing Search
  7. Honor Pad X9 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Tablet Listed on Official Website
  8. UN Security Council Holds First Meeting on AI, Highlights Urgent Need for Global Regulation
  9. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Did Not Violate Animal Research Rules Beyond 2019 Incident, US Agency Tells Lawmakers
  10. US Antitrust Regulators Plan Tougher Big Tech Merger Guidelines
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.