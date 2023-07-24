Motorola is all set to expand its budget smartphones lineup in India soon. The upcoming Moto G14 will make its debut in India next week. The phone's launch as well as availability in India has been confirmed via Flipkart. The phone's features as well as specifications and colour options have also been teased via the Flipkart landing page. The smartphone follows the Moto G13 which was launched earlier this year in India. The phone debuted at a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage options.

A landing page for the Moto G13 on Flipkart confirms the August 1 launch date for the smartphone in India, alongside some of its key specifications. Pre-orders for the phone will also begin on the same date at 12pm (noon). The handset will be available in Blue and Gray colour options. The phone is also shown to feature a glossy back with a dual rear camera setup and an LED Flash.

According to the specifications teased by Motorola, the upcoming Moto G14 will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The handset is confirmed to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Motorola has promised it will upgrade the smartphone to Android 14, along with up to 3 years of security updates.

For optics, the upcoming Moto G14 is confirmed to get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. There will also be a selfie camera on the front, housed in a top-centre positioned waterdrop-style notch. Additionally, it will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging. It is claimed to offer up to 34 hours of talk time and 16 hours of video streaming.

Other highlights of the upcoming smartphone include an IP52 rating for water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face recognition for biometric authentication, and dual SIM 4G connectivity, according to the specifications teased by the company.

