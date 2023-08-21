Moto G14 will get two new fresh colour options later this week. The smartphone was originally launched in India earlier this month in Steel Gray and Sky Blue colour options. Motorola confirmed the new colour options on X(formerly Twitter). The handset was launched in India in the budget segment and is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Motorola has announced that the Moto G14 will be available in new Butter Cream and Pale Lilac colour options in India. It confirmed the new colours via X (formerly known as Twitter). The phones will be available for purchase on August 24 via Flipkart. Priced at Rs. 9,999, the smartphone comes in a sole 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset runs on Android 13 with the company's My UX on top.

Moto G14 specifications

The dual-SIM Moto G14 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD display with a pixel density of 405ppi. Powering the phone is an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, which is coupled with an Arm Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with quad pixel technology, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the Moto G14 houses a 2-megapixel macro camera for video calls and selfies.

Furthermore, the handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging. It also has an IP52 rating for splash resistance. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 161.46 x 73.82 x 7.99mm and weighs 177g.

