Moto G14 New Colour Options to Launch in India on August 24: All Details

Moto G14 is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB variant.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2023 19:03 IST
Moto G14 New Colour Options to Launch in India on August 24: All Details

Photo Credit: Motorola India/ X (Twitter)

Moto G14 comes with Android 13 onboard

Highlights
  • Moto G14 was launched earlier this month
  • The handset is currently available in Steel Gray and Sky Blue colours
  • The Moto G14 is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera

Moto G14 will get two new fresh colour options later this week. The smartphone was originally launched in India earlier this month in Steel Gray and Sky Blue colour options. Motorola confirmed the new colour options on X(formerly Twitter). The handset was launched in India in the budget segment and is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Motorola has announced that the Moto G14 will be available in new Butter Cream and Pale Lilac colour options in India. It confirmed the new colours via X (formerly known as Twitter). The phones will be available for purchase on August 24 via Flipkart. Priced at Rs. 9,999, the smartphone comes in a sole 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset runs on Android 13 with the company's My UX on top.

Moto G14 specifications

The dual-SIM Moto G14 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD display with a pixel density of 405ppi. Powering the phone is an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, which is coupled with an Arm Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with quad pixel technology, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the Moto G14 houses a 2-megapixel macro camera for video calls and selfies.

Furthermore, the handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging. It also has an IP52 rating for splash resistance. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 161.46 x 73.82 x 7.99mm and weighs 177g.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Moto G14

Moto G14

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
Moto G14 New Colour Options to Launch in India on August 24: All Details
