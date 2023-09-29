Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G, which was unveiled in India recently, went on sale in the country on September 28. The company announced a special discounted price on the handset ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. For this e-commerce sale, the company also announced offers on several other handsets like the Moto G54 5G, Moto G84 5G, Moto G32, Moto E13, and Moto Edge 40, to name a few. There are other additional offers including the ones extended by different banks and in select cases, Flipkart, that customers can avail of during the purchase of the following handsets.

For starters, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo was priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 12GB + 256GB option was listed at Rs. 25,999. According to the announcement from Motorola, the phone is now available at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. With added discounts, it can be grabbed for as low as Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999.

The Moto G54 5G, which was launched in the country earlier this month, is offered in two storage variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It was listed at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. During the special sale offer announced by the company, the Moto G54 is being offered at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB options, respectively. With bank discounts and other offers extended on Flipkart, the handset can be bought at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

Unveiled in India in early September, the singular option of the Moto G84 5G was marked at a price of Rs. 19,999. With the sale offer, it can be bought for Rs. 17,999, which with additional offers can also be purchased for Rs. 16,999.

Moto E13, offered in three storage options - 2GB + 64GB, 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. They are usually priced at Rs. 7,999, Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, but are offered in the sale at discounted prices of Rs. 5,999, Rs. 6,499, and Rs. 7,499, respectively.

Priced originally at Rs. 11, 999, the Moto G32 is now being offered at Rs. 9,999 or can also be bought for Rs. 8,999, with additional discounts. Notably, the company confirmed that the discounted price for the Motorola Edge 40 will be announced on October 8.

Sale price of the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Motorola Edge 30, the 4GB + 128GB Moto G13, and Moto E32 remains unchanged, but customers on Flipkart can avail of other applicable offer and discounts to get them for as low as Rs. 25,999, Rs. 8,999, and Rs. 8,099, respectively.

The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Moto G14 is priced at Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 9,999 and can also be bought at a lower price of Rs. 8,099 on Flipkart with bank offers. Meanwhile, the Moto G73, originally priced at Rs. 18,999 is offered now at Rs. 15,999, but with added discounts can be purchased at Rs. 14,999.

Finally, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. The smartphones are currently available at discounted prices of Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. With additional bank offers on Flipkart, the phones can be purchased for as low as Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.