Motorola Edge 50 Pro to Launch in India Soon; Teased to Get 144Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Camera

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to pack an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 18:14 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Pro feature 6.7-inch pOLED display

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating
  • It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch soon in India, the Lenovo-owned brand announced on Monday (March 18). A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the design and some of the specifications of the upcoming Edge-series smartphone ahead of its debut. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to come in at least three colour options with a curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is shown with an AI-backed camera unit, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Through a post on X, Motorola India revealed that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch soon in India. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. The teasers show the handset with curved screens and a centrally located waterdrop-style notch on the display to house the selfie shooter. Motorola, however, didn't disclose the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone.

As mentioned, Flipkart has a landing page on its website teasing the design and specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Pro. It is confirmed to be available in black, purple, and white shades. It will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The display is teased to offer HDR10+ certification and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display has SGS Eye protection to reduce blue light emission and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to pack an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The upcoming phone is claimed to be the world's first Pantone-validated camera. It will boast an AI-backed triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 2μm AI-powered primary camera, an ultra-wide camera with 50x hybrid zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

As per past leaks, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of RAM. It is said to go official on April 3 alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
