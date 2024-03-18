Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch soon in India, the Lenovo-owned brand announced on Monday (March 18). A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the design and some of the specifications of the upcoming Edge-series smartphone ahead of its debut. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to come in at least three colour options with a curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is shown with an AI-backed camera unit, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Through a post on X, Motorola India revealed that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch soon in India. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. The teasers show the handset with curved screens and a centrally located waterdrop-style notch on the display to house the selfie shooter. Motorola, however, didn't disclose the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone.

As mentioned, Flipkart has a landing page on its website teasing the design and specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Pro. It is confirmed to be available in black, purple, and white shades. It will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The display is teased to offer HDR10+ certification and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display has SGS Eye protection to reduce blue light emission and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to pack an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The upcoming phone is claimed to be the world's first Pantone-validated camera. It will boast an AI-backed triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 2μm AI-powered primary camera, an ultra-wide camera with 50x hybrid zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

As per past leaks, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of RAM. It is said to go official on April 3 alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

