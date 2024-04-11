Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Appears on Geekbench, May Run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to go official on April 16.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 14:03 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched in India in April first week

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra got 5,149 points in single-core testing
  • It could get 12GB of RAM
  • Motorola will unveil its Edge 50 series in global markets on April 16
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to go official alongside the Edge Fusion and Edge 50 Pro at Motorola's global launch event on April 16. Ahead of the launch, the handset has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with impressive scores. The listing hints at some of the hardware features of the handset. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is listed with Qualcomm's recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of RAM.

The purported Geekbench listing of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with 12GB of RAM shows that the phone runs on Android 14. In terms of benchmark performance, the smartphone has received a single-core CPU score of 1,947 and a multi-core score of 5,149. This could be early performance results obtained from the prototype of the handset. We will have to wait for the handset's official debut to know the accurate benchmark performance results.

Regarding the SoC, the listing suggests a high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.01GHz, four cores capped at 2.80GHz and three cores capped at 2.02GHz. These CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Motorola will unveil its entire Edge 50 series for global markets on April 16. The series is expected to include at least three models —Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The former launched in India earlier this month with a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant bundled with a 68W charger.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to debut with the Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024 moniker in the US. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone could get a 6.7-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
