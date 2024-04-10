Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 50 Series to See a Global Launch on April 16; Expected Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Series to See a Global Launch on April 16; Expected Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Pro was recently launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2024 15:02 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Series to See a Global Launch on April 16; Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 series is expected to include three models
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro have already debuted in India
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is said to be most premium offering in the series
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC was launched in India earlier this month. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of its entire Edge 50 series smartphone lineup for the global markets. The lineup is expected to include the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The former is said to ship with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the latter could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Through a teaser post on X, Motorola announced the arrival of its entire Edge 50 series in global markets on April 16. The teaser is posted with the tagline 'Intelligence Meets Art'. While Motorola has only mentioned the Edge 50 family, we can expect it to include at least three models —Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro recently debuted in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant bundled with a 68W charger. It runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with up to 125W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is rumoured to debut as a cheaper variant with a price of around Rs. 25,000. It could get a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and pack a dual rear camera setup.

Finally, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is said to be the most premium offering in the upcoming lineup. It is said to be called the Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024 in the US and cost around $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000). It is likely to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is said to carry a 6.7-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.

Motorola is expected to announce more details about the Edge 50 lineup soon.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Series, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 9 Name, Setup Animation Mentioned in Files on Google App Beta: Report
iPhone Production Crosses $14 Billion in India in Fiscal 2024: Report

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Series to See a Global Launch on April 16; Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range, Design Revealed; India Launch Set for This Day
  2. Motorola Teases New Smartphone Launch, Moto G64 5G Leaks Online
  3. Truecaller Introduces Web Interface With These Two Handy Features
  4. iQoo Z9 Turbo With 144Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on This Date
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Series to Make Global Debut on This Date
  6. New Redmi Tablet, ANC Buds, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Hong Kong Said to Be Close to Approving Its First Spot Bitcoin ETFs
  2. IMF Withholding Financial Aid for El Salvador Due to Its Bitcoin Alliance: Report
  3. eBay Introduces AI-Powered ‘Shop the Look’ Feature to Find Personalised Outfits
  4. Apple Researchers Are Building AI Model Called ‘Ferret UI’ That Can Navigate Through iOS
  5. Messenger Now Lets You Send HD Photos, Create Shared Albums, Send Files Up to 100MB
  6. Truecaller Web Interface With Unknown Number Lookup, SMS Messaging Support Launched
  7. HMD Partners With Rajasthan Royals to Boost Brand Visibility Ahead of Self-Branded Phone Launch
  8. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range, Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch in India on April 17
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Series to See a Global Launch on April 16; Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Intel Unveils New AI Chip, Gaudi 3, in Bid to Challenge Nvidia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »