Motorola Edge 50 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC was launched in India earlier this month. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of its entire Edge 50 series smartphone lineup for the global markets. The lineup is expected to include the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The former is said to ship with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the latter could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Through a teaser post on X, Motorola announced the arrival of its entire Edge 50 series in global markets on April 16. The teaser is posted with the tagline 'Intelligence Meets Art'. While Motorola has only mentioned the Edge 50 family, we can expect it to include at least three models —Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro recently debuted in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant bundled with a 68W charger. It runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with up to 125W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is rumoured to debut as a cheaper variant with a price of around Rs. 25,000. It could get a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and pack a dual rear camera setup.

Finally, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is said to be the most premium offering in the upcoming lineup. It is said to be called the Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024 in the US and cost around $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000). It is likely to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is said to carry a 6.7-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.

Motorola is expected to announce more details about the Edge 50 lineup soon.

