Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2024 19:36 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (left), Edge 50 Fusion (right) come with IP68 ratings

  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a dual rear camera system
  • The Edge 50 Ultra comes with a 6.7-inch Super HD OLED display
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Fusion were launched globally on Tuesday. The handsets are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and Pantone-validated displays and cameras. The Ultra model is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, while the Fusion model carries two rear cameras. These models were launched alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, a smartphone that was recently introduced in India. The Edge 50 Pro, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, carrying a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 68W charger in the box is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option in India.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 88,900), while the Edge 50 Fusion is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,900). The handsets will go on sale in select markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania region over the coming few weeks. Motorola is yet to announce plans to launch these two handsets in India.

The top-of-the-line Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is offered in Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz shades with a vegan leather finish and a third Nordic Wood pattern. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, on the other hand, is available in Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue colourways which come with vegan leather backs and another Forest Blue option which has a Poly(methyl methacrylate) — or PMMA — finish. 

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications, features

Equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) pOLED display, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nits of peak brightness level and 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It also ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Edge 50 Ultra includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor. 

Motorola packs a 4,500mAh battery in the Edge 50 Ultra model with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone also supports dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, NavIC, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 
161.09mm x 72.38mm x 8.59mm in size and weighs 197g. 

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion specifications, features

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. This model also runs Motorola's new Android 14-based Hello UI out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Edge 50 Fusion features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera houses a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. 

The Edge 50 Fusion is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The handset also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type-C connectivity. It is equipped with a similar biometric sensor and IP rating as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The phone measures 161.9mm x 73.1mm x 7.9mm in size and weighs 174.9g. 

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2712x1220 pixels
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Excellent display
  • IP68 rating
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Ghost touches on curved display
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
