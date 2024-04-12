Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC in a Cryptic Teaser

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra surfaced on Geekbench earlier with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 April 2024 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola didn't confirm which Edge series model will feature the new chipset

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra surfaced on Geekbench earlier this week
  • It could debut in the US as Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra could carry a triple rear camera setup
Motorola has announced an event for April 16 to reveal the Edge 50 family. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro are expected to go official in global markets at the event. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC was launched in India earlier this month. The Chinese electronics brand has now shared a teaser to offer hints about the chipset on the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra without confirming the moniker of the phone. The upcoming handset is expected to come with upgrades over the Motorola Edge 30 ultra.

The company has officially teased the Motorola Edge 50 series via an X post. As per the post, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC will power an Edge series handset. While Motorola didn't reveal the exact moniker of the handset, it is quite clear that the Ultra variant will carry this SoC. Past leaks and a recent Geekbench benchmark listing have also indicated that the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra runs on the same Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra surfaced on Geekbench earlier this week with an impressive single-core CPU score of 1,947 and a multi-core score of 5,149. The listing showed a high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.01GHz, four cores capped at 2.80GHz and three cores capped at 2.02GHz. These CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The listing suggested 12GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system on the device.

As per past leaks, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is said to carry a 6.7-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is anticipated to be the most premium handset in the upcoming Edge 50 series. It could debut in the US with Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024 moniker and cost around $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000).

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
