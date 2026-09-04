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Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Goes on Sale: Price, Features and More

Google launched the Pixel Watch 5 last month in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 18:33 IST
Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Goes on Sale: Price, Features and More

Photo Credit: Google

Stephen Curry edition of Pixel Watch 5 features a Satin Pyrite aluminium case

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Highlights
  • Pixel Watch 5 supports Gemini and health tracking
  • The 45mm model offers up to 40 hours of battery life
  • The Stephen Curry Edition includes a Rye Performance Loop
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Google has started selling the Stephen Curry Special Edition of the Pixel Watch 5, bringing a new variant to the smartwatch range nearly two weeks after the standard models went on sale. The edition comes in the 45mm size and combines a Satin Pyrite case with a Rye Performance Loop. Its included band has a water-repellent finish and carries Stephen Curry branding. Google also launched a Stephen Curry-themed Fitbit Air earlier this year.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Price, Availability

The Stephen Curry Special Edition Pixel Watch 5 is priced at $579.99 (roughly Rs. 54,800) and is available through the Google Store and Amazon US, while stocks last. The bundled Performance Loop is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,700) when purchased separately.

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Google launched the Pixel Watch 5 last month in 41mm and 45mm sizes, starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 37,700) and $429 (roughly Rs. 40,500), with LTE variants priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 47,100) and $529 (roughly Rs. 50,000).

Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Features, Specifications

The Stephen Curry Special Edition gives the Pixel Watch 5 a 45mm Satin Pyrite aluminium case and a Rye-coloured Performance Loop. Google does not offer this particular strap with the standard Pixel Watch 5. The band uses a water-repellent coating to handle moisture during workouts and carries Stephen Curry branding.

The Pixel Watch 5 keeps its domed Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display, which reaches 3,000 nits of peak brightness and supports refresh rates of up to 60Hz. An always-on mode is also available, while scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass covers the screen.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated platform and Cortex-M55 co-processor power the Pixel Watch 5. Google claims 20 percent higher performance than the Pixel Watch 4, along with 50 percent more RAM and a 12 percent CPU boost. The watch includes 64GB of eMMC storage.

The Pixel Watch 5 supports Gemini, including access to Gmail and Calendar information. Health features include ECG with AFib detection, heart-rate alerts, SpO2, heart rate variability, breathing rate, skin temperature and stress tracking. It also offers sleep breathing analysis and a personalised Sleep Score.

Health Guardian on the Pixel Watch 5 provides monthly summaries of blood pressure, sleep breathing quality and insulin resistance trends. Breathing Emergency Detection uses PPG, accelerometer and barometer sensors with on-device AI to detect severe and persistent drops in oxygen saturation.

The Pixel Watch 5 tracks more than 50 activities and includes dual-frequency GPS, weekly cardio goals and a daily readiness score. The 45mm model is claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life, while 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 15 hours. It also has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Google Pixel Watch 5

Google Pixel Watch 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • On-device Gemini is now more useful without a phone
  • Solid battery life with fast-charging support
  • Beautiful display and design
  • Improved GPS
  • Bad
  • Design is unchanged from the Pixel Watch 4
  • Generative AI watch faces could have been better cooked
  • Expensive
  • Plenty of features not available at launch
Read detailed Google Pixel Watch 5 review
Display Size 41mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Google Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design with domed display
  • Actua 360 display is bright
  • Consistent and customisable Wear OS UI
  • New pin based charging is fast
  • Accurate health-tracking
  • Solid GPS connectivity
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • No cellular connectivity option in India
  • Fiddly strap mounting mechanism
  • Very limited strap options
  • No on-demand SpO2 measurement
Read detailed Google Pixel Watch 4 review
Display Size 41mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Edition, Stephen Curry, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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