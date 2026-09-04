Google has started selling the Stephen Curry Special Edition of the Pixel Watch 5, bringing a new variant to the smartwatch range nearly two weeks after the standard models went on sale. The edition comes in the 45mm size and combines a Satin Pyrite case with a Rye Performance Loop. Its included band has a water-repellent finish and carries Stephen Curry branding. Google also launched a Stephen Curry-themed Fitbit Air earlier this year.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Price, Availability

The Stephen Curry Special Edition Pixel Watch 5 is priced at $579.99 (roughly Rs. 54,800) and is available through the Google Store and Amazon US, while stocks last. The bundled Performance Loop is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,700) when purchased separately.

Google launched the Pixel Watch 5 last month in 41mm and 45mm sizes, starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 37,700) and $429 (roughly Rs. 40,500), with LTE variants priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 47,100) and $529 (roughly Rs. 50,000).

Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Features, Specifications

The Stephen Curry Special Edition gives the Pixel Watch 5 a 45mm Satin Pyrite aluminium case and a Rye-coloured Performance Loop. Google does not offer this particular strap with the standard Pixel Watch 5. The band uses a water-repellent coating to handle moisture during workouts and carries Stephen Curry branding.

The Pixel Watch 5 keeps its domed Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display, which reaches 3,000 nits of peak brightness and supports refresh rates of up to 60Hz. An always-on mode is also available, while scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass covers the screen.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated platform and Cortex-M55 co-processor power the Pixel Watch 5. Google claims 20 percent higher performance than the Pixel Watch 4, along with 50 percent more RAM and a 12 percent CPU boost. The watch includes 64GB of eMMC storage.

The Pixel Watch 5 supports Gemini, including access to Gmail and Calendar information. Health features include ECG with AFib detection, heart-rate alerts, SpO2, heart rate variability, breathing rate, skin temperature and stress tracking. It also offers sleep breathing analysis and a personalised Sleep Score.

Health Guardian on the Pixel Watch 5 provides monthly summaries of blood pressure, sleep breathing quality and insulin resistance trends. Breathing Emergency Detection uses PPG, accelerometer and barometer sensors with on-device AI to detect severe and persistent drops in oxygen saturation.

The Pixel Watch 5 tracks more than 50 activities and includes dual-frequency GPS, weekly cardio goals and a daily readiness score. The 45mm model is claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life, while 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 15 hours. It also has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.