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Reliance Jio 10th Anniversary Offer Adds 120GB Bonus Data and More to Rs. 3,599 Annual Plan: Benefits

Reliance Jio prepaid plan can be purchased via the Jio website or the MyJio app.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 September 2026 09:01 IST
Reliance Jio 10th Anniversary Offer Adds 120GB Bonus Data and More to Rs. 3,599 Annual Plan: Benefits

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio's Rs. 3,599 recharge plan is offering 50GB of cloud data

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Highlights
  • Jio is offering the added benefits with its existing plan
  • Jio’s Rs. 3,599 recharge plan has a validity of 365 days
  • The plan also provides access to the JioAICloud service
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Reliance Jio is currently the largest telecom service provider (TSP) in India, commanding an estimated market share of about 35 percent. The conglomerate launched its telecom arm in September 2016, initially offering free data and SIM cards to subscribers in the country. It quickly garnered a large customer base and has since grown to become the largest TSP in India. On September 5, Reliance Jio celebrated its 10th anniversary. The company commemorated the occasion by offering additional benefits with its flagship annual recharge plan for prepaid subscribers. With the plan, the TSP is offering additional 5G data, along with access to JioHotstar, JioAICloud, JioTV, and Google AI Pro.

Reliance Jio Rs. 3,599 New Benefits, Validity

The company has updated its website with its “Mega Anniversary Offer” to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Reliance Jio. The TSP is now offering its Rs. 3,599 annual recharge plan with an additional 120GB of 5G data via 10GB monthly boosters each month till the plan is valid. The pack has a validity of 365 days. Hence, subscribers will be able to redeem the booster 12 times.

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Jio's Rs. 3,599 recharge plan offers 18 months of Google AI Pro plan
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Reliance Jio

 

Apart from this, the plan offers a total of 912.5GB of data, with high-speed data of 2.5GB per day. After a user exhausts their 2.5GB high-speed quota, they will get unlimited data at lower speeds of 64Kbps. With the Rs. 3,599 recharge plan, Reliance Jio is also offering unlimited calling and a quota of 100 SMS text messages per day. Moreover, users will get access to JioTV and JioAICloud services with the plan.

The Jio Special Offer benefits for the Rs. 3,599 prepaid subscribers also include JioHotstar's Mobile+ Hollywood subscription, along with 50GB of free cloud storage. After the validity of the plan is over, the user will have a window of 48 hours to re-subscribe or recharge to continue enjoying the same benefits. Additionally, it offers 18 months of the Google AI Pro plan, worth Rs. 35,100, for free, which provides 5TB of cloud storage and access to Nano Banana.

This comes shortly after the TSP reintroduced Jio Prime membership in India. With a one-time payment of Rs. 300, subscribers can get price certainty, cashback, and other exclusive benefits. The Jio Prime plan locks in the price of the current prepaid and postpaid plans for users for a year, until September 5, 2027. Moreover, the company is offering a cashback voucher of Rs. 300, allowing users to redeem it while paying for a new JioHome or JioPC connection.

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Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Rs 3599 Plan, Reliance Jio 10th Anniversary, Jio
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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