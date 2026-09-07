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iQOO 16 Could Get One of Its Biggest Battery Upgrades Yet, Tipped to Get 8,400mAh Cell

iQOO 16 could retain the same !00W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support as its predecessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 September 2026 10:27 IST
iQOO 16 Could Get One of Its Biggest Battery Upgrades Yet, Tipped to Get 8,400mAh Cell

The iQOO 15 (pictured) packs a 7,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16 will likely succeed the current iQOO 15 flagship this year
  • Tipster claims the phone could feature an 8,400mAh battery
  • Geekbench tests show 16GB of RAM and Android 17 OS
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The iQOO 16 is expected to arrive as the successor to the iQOO 15 later this year, accompanied by a ‘T' model. While a launch date has yet to be revealed, the purported flagship has already been seen in leaks and benchmark listings, shedding light on its design and some of its specifications. Now, a reliable tipster has shared another update about the purported handset, revealing a more precise battery capacity.

iQOO 16 Battery Capacity Leaks

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iQOO 16 will feature an 8,400mAh battery (via Gizmochina). The latest figure follows an earlier claim from the same tipster that the purported flagship could pack a battery with a capacity of around 8,500mAh.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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If accurate, the iQOO 16 would get a substantial increase in battery capacity over the iQOO 15. For comparison, the Vivo sub-brand's current flagship packs a 7,000mAh cell with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. Previous leaks suggest that the same charging speed could be retained on its successor.

Per reports, the purported iQOO flagship is expected to feature a 6.85-inch flat display with a 2K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. A recent leak also claimed that it could be among the first Android smartphones to use Samsung Display's M16 OLED material and next-generation LEAD display technology.

On the performance front, the iQOO 16 has previously appeared on Geekbench with what is believed to be Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The listing showed 16GB of RAM and Android 17, while the purported handset recorded 3,434 points in single-core testing and 9,334 points in multi-core testing.

The camera system is also expected to receive an upgrade. Earlier reports have indicated that the iQOO 16 will feature a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors. This could include a 1/1.3-inch main sensor with an f/1.68 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera based on a 1/1.95-inch sensor.

Although a launch date remains under wraps, the iQOO handset could launch in China around late September or early October.

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO, iQOO 16 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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