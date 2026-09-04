TCL P80 Series, Tab A1 Series With NXTPAPER Displays Unveiled at IFA 2026

TCL announced new smartphones and tablets at IFA 2026 on Thursday. The company has introduced the TCL P80 series, which comprises the TCL P80, TCL P80 Pro, and TCL P80 Ultra. The Ultra model has a a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, while the P80 Pro gets a 1.5K NXTPAPER AMOLED display and a 5,800mAh battery. Meanwhile, the TCL Tab A1 family includes four models with 11-inch and 12.2-inch screen options, offered in both standard and NXTPAPER variants across both screen sizes.

TCL P80 Series, Tab A1 Series Price and Availability

TCL said that the TCL P80 series and Tab A1 series will be available in selected markets, with pricing, configurations, colours and availability varying depending on the country and sales channel.

TCL P80 Ultra Features and Specifications

The TCL P80 series is claimed to be designed around different priorities, including mobile photography, display comfort, everyday performance and slim design. The P80 Ultra sits at the top of the company's new smartphone range. It has a 50-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera with optical and electronic image stabilisation. The telephoto camera is accompanied by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and OIS and EIS, along with an 8-megapixel autofocus ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets a 32-megapixel front camera.

The TCL P80 Pro, meanwhile, sports a 1.5K NXTPAPER AMOLED display and is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery. The standard model has a 1.5K AMOLED display. The company has not disclosed the complete specifications of the P80, including its processor, camera setup, or battery capacity.

TCL Tab A1 Series Features and Specifications

The TCL Tab A1 models feature 11-inch displays with 2.1K resolution, refresh rates of up to 90Hz and a 6.2mm profile. The larger Tab A1 Plus models have a larger 12.2-inch display with 2.4K resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

TCL says tablets with the NXTPAPER models are designed for users who spend more time reading, studying or working. The technology incorporates anti-glare and anti-reflection treatments, hardware-level blue-light control and different display modes. The Tab A1 Plus NXTPAPER additionally gets a dedicated NXTPAPER Key, which provides quick access to three display experiences — Standard Mode, Color Paper Mode and Ink Paper Mode.

All four tablets run Android 16 and include Google services alongside TCL's productivity features. There are also customisable gestures, which provide quicker access to AI functions, applications and the NXTPAPER interface.